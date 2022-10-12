Release Ver.1.31

2022-10-12 1.31

2022-10-11 1.30

Function addition

Support for 3D still image (180/LR, FishEye180/LR) drawing

Added a function to reset the video/still image format to 2D/mono on the left side of the radial menu during playback to reset to 180/LR if the current setting is 2D/mono.

Specification change

The volume used to change according to the distance from the screen when the direction or position of the camera was changed.

Play, pause and stop icons now disappear after a few seconds instead of staying on.

Fixed an issue where an error may be displayed while loading if neither videos nor still images are found when setting folders.

Quest version

Faster linear conversion from still image gamma

Android Target SDK 27 to 29.

bug fixes

Improved the response of playback start operation from the theater screen.

In the case of English display, changed from Application Exit to Quit notation in the setting dialog.

When capturing, it was firing continuously according to the time the trigger was pulled, so it has been adjusted so that it only fires once.

Fixed a bug where the file would not play correctly if a trigger was used to start file playback from the Properties dialog on the Theater screen.

Fixed a bug where the left trigger from the property screen during playback would go back 10 seconds.