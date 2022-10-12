 Skip to content

Channel Player update for 12 October 2022

Release Ver.1.31

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2022-10-12 1.31

  • bug fixes
    Fixed an issue where the screen would go black when starting still image playback. This is a bug that occurred when version 1.30 supported 3D still images, and there is no problem with zip files.

2022-10-11 1.30

  • Function addition

  • Support for 3D still image (180/LR, FishEye180/LR) drawing

  • Added a function to reset the video/still image format to 2D/mono on the left side of the radial menu during playback to reset to 180/LR if the current setting is 2D/mono.

  • Specification change

  • The volume used to change according to the distance from the screen when the direction or position of the camera was changed.

  • Play, pause and stop icons now disappear after a few seconds instead of staying on.

  • Fixed an issue where an error may be displayed while loading if neither videos nor still images are found when setting folders.

  • Quest version

  • Faster linear conversion from still image gamma

  • Android Target SDK 27 to 29.

  • bug fixes

  • Improved the response of playback start operation from the theater screen.

  • In the case of English display, changed from Application Exit to Quit notation in the setting dialog.

  • When capturing, it was firing continuously according to the time the trigger was pulled, so it has been adjusted so that it only fires once.

  • Fixed a bug where the file would not play correctly if a trigger was used to start file playback from the Properties dialog on the Theater screen.

  • Fixed a bug where the left trigger from the property screen during playback would go back 10 seconds.

  • In the quest version, the B button was Enter in the property dialog when playing, so change it to the A button.

