Release Ver.1.31

2022-10-12 1.31
- bug fixes
Fixed an issue where the screen would go black when starting still image playback. This is a bug that occurred when version 1.30 supported 3D still images, and there is no problem with zip files.
2022-10-11 1.30
-
Function addition
-
Support for 3D still image (180/LR, FishEye180/LR) drawing
-
Added a function to reset the video/still image format to 2D/mono on the left side of the radial menu during playback to reset to 180/LR if the current setting is 2D/mono.
-
Specification change
-
The volume used to change according to the distance from the screen when the direction or position of the camera was changed.
-
Play, pause and stop icons now disappear after a few seconds instead of staying on.
-
Fixed an issue where an error may be displayed while loading if neither videos nor still images are found when setting folders.
-
Quest version
-
Faster linear conversion from still image gamma
-
Android Target SDK 27 to 29.
-
bug fixes
-
Improved the response of playback start operation from the theater screen.
-
In the case of English display, changed from Application Exit to Quit notation in the setting dialog.
-
When capturing, it was firing continuously according to the time the trigger was pulled, so it has been adjusted so that it only fires once.
-
Fixed a bug where the file would not play correctly if a trigger was used to start file playback from the Properties dialog on the Theater screen.
-
Fixed a bug where the left trigger from the property screen during playback would go back 10 seconds.
-
In the quest version, the B button was Enter in the property dialog when playing, so change it to the A button.
Changed files in this update