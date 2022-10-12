Patch 1.3.1 - Happy Halloween!

Happy Halloween! To celebrate the spine-chilling festivities, we're introducing our latest map: Grave Gulch, alongside new props, skins, structures, Creative maps and more! 👻

Before we begin... we want your feedback!

Our new Witch It Feedback Survey 2022 is now live! Your answers will play an important part in the direction we take the game in the years to come. We are not collecting any personal data in this survey, and any answers provided will be kept anonymous if we decide to publish any results. Please click the banner below to participate in this survey:

Grave Gulch

Welcome to Grave Gulch - a monstrous ravine cutting through a haunted valley, filled with critters, crevices and revolting cobwebs... 🎃

Hide among the harrowing foliage and abandoned buildings, or climb the rugged cliffs and possess a cocoon hanging far above the hunters below. Skilled witches will need to get creative with their escape routes, as the narrow play area leaves little room for error - climb a web or use a jump pad to make a quick get away!

14 New Props

We've introduced a variety of Halloween and autumn-themed props, ready for you to add to your prop collection! Search Grave Gulch for the beehive, cocoons, and even a friendly mandrake! For those looking for a challenge: two new secret props are hidden within the gulch... good luck finding them! 🔎

70+ New Structures

As promised, we've introduced tons of Flint Falls structures to Creative Mode, polished and ready to be added into your custom maps. Included with the structures are new tiles, rock formations and even Grave Gulch's giant spider and webbing! 🕸️

Fancy participating in one of our map contests? Keep an eye on our announcements on Steam and on our [Discord server](discord.gg/witchit), as we'll be revealing our next contest on Friday, 21st October 2022! All skill levels are welcome, and yes... there will be prizes! 🏆

40 New Skin Items

Get dressed up for trick-or-treating with our new Halloween skins! Wrap yourself in old bandages and haunt Grave Gulch as a mummy, or decorate your witch as a spider and blend in with the insects living within the nooks and crannies. 🕷️

How do I obtain the new Halloween items?

Opening Witch It during the Halloween 2022 event will grant you 30 "Gloomkins"!

A Gloomkin contains a random Halloween item (including Halloween items from previous years), which can only be opened by combining them with "Haunted Candy".

To earn Haunted Candy, fill up the Item Cauldron with 250 experience points. You can see the item cauldron fill up at the end of the round, on the level up screen.

Filling up the cauldron on Sleeping Rose Cemetery, Cursed Ruins, Grunewald Library (Day) or Grave Gulch will grant you a 40% chance to receive a Haunted Candy. If you're lucky enough to earn one, head back to the main menu and press 'Halloween Event' to combine it with your Gloomkins! 🍬

Every Halloween 2022 item is tradable and craftable even after the event is over.

If you use up all your Gloomkins, you can craft more by combining 5 Candies together!

Note: Candies can only be obtained in Official servers.

You can also receive the new items by:

Crafting Halloween recipes in the Witches' Cauldron (main menu > collection > Witches' Cauldron).

As random drops by filling up the item cauldron at the end of a round.

Trading with other players (we recommend using our [Discord server](discord.gg/witchit) to find traders).

New Creative Maps

We've introduced 3 new Creative Maps which you can use as a base for your epic maps and prop layouts. Flint Falls has been added, including the default structures and river, which can be built upon. "Jungle Day" is a flattened Flint Falls for those who want to build their own custom terrain. Grave Gulch is also available for those wanting to build maps in a spooky environment - we hope you enjoy them as much as we do! 🦇

Haven't tried our Creative Mode yet? Press "play" in the main menu, then "creative mode" to start your own Creative server with your chosen parameters. From there, you can build your own environments to hunt and hide in. Need some inspiration? Check our most popular workshop maps here!

Patch Notes

Added: New map ‘Grave Gulch’

Added: 14 new props

Added: 70+ new structures to Creative Mode

Added: 40 new Halloween themed skin items

Added: ‘Flint Falls’ to Creative Mode

Added: New empty map based on ‘Flint Falls’ to Creative Mode

Added: Third prop layout to ‘Shard of Wiqqarra’ & ‘Amara’s Fountain’

↻ Changed: There are now 2 Map pool for random map cycle. One for small maps (up to 8 players) and one for more players

↻ Changed: Only tradable items & a few exceptions are visible in Steam inventory

↻ Changed: Collision of the lianas on ‘Flint Falls’

↻ Changed: Implemented particle pooling to improve performance

↻ Changed: Potato impact effects use Unreals new VFX system to improve performance

↻ Changed: More UI performance optimisation

↻ Changed: Switchable Palace Door in Creative Mode now shows where the door would be in closed state if open

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on ‘Port Plunder’

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on ‘Snowbreeze’

✓ Fixed: Broken spots on ‘Northern Whispers’

✓ Fixed: Jump Shroom lights on ‘Twisted House’

✓ Fixed: Holding crouch, but you aren’t crouching

✓ Fixed: Chicken not triggering spring pads

✓ Fixed: Utility selection issues in Creative Mode

We hope you enjoy our Halloween event! ːhunterfaceː