Update to Version 1.01

Ryclaw: Hope has been updated to Version 1.01 today.

Version 1.01

Added background music for the main menu

Added a new track to the beginning of the game

Changed credits to reflect additional track

Thank you to Nomorevideos for suggesting these changes.

Thank you to everyone who has played Ryclaw: Hope during its launch week. We appreciate each and every one of you. We look forward to bringing you more games in the future. You can keep up with upcoming releases and sales on our official twitter page: twitter.com/RyclawGames