 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ryclaw: Hope update for 12 October 2022

Update to Version 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 9706547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ryclaw: Hope has been updated to Version 1.01 today.

Version 1.01

Added background music for the main menu
Added a new track to the beginning of the game
Changed credits to reflect additional track

Thank you to Nomorevideos for suggesting these changes.

Thank you to everyone who has played Ryclaw: Hope during its launch week. We appreciate each and every one of you. We look forward to bringing you more games in the future. You can keep up with upcoming releases and sales on our official twitter page: twitter.com/RyclawGames

Changed files in this update

Depot 1297341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link