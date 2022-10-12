Update, Version 20221012



English

##########Content############

[Furniture]Made all the interact options on the beds you can deploy dynamic so that they may have more than 4 options in the future. (Beds deployed in previous versions require redeploying to see this update.)

[Oasis Teahouse]Added a room on the left, with a bed inside. You can use this room after hacking the electronic lock.

[Oasis Teahouse]You can also rent this room from the bartender.

Added one more playable male character variation. (It's the cultists that you will soon find in Egypt.)

##########System#############

Added function to swap events. (Useful when placing a mark in the editor while replacing it with the actual events during the gameplay.)

简体中文

##########Content############

【家具】所有可以部署的床上的交互选项现在变成动态的，从而允许未来有超过4个选项的可能性。（此前版本已经部署的床需要重新部署来看到这次更新的内容。）

【绿洲茶馆】在左侧加入了一个房间，内部有一张床。你可以在黑掉门上的电子锁之后使用这间房间。

【绿洲茶馆】你也可以从酒保那里租用这个房间。

加入了一个新的可用男性角色外形。（这是之后你很快就会在埃及发现的邪教徒。）

##########System#############

加入了替换事件的功能。（在地图上部署标记后，在游戏运行过程中动态从数据库调取实际的事件时可能较为有用。）