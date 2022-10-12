 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 October 2022

Update, Version 20221012

Share · View all patches · Build 9706402 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


English
##########Content############
[Furniture]Made all the interact options on the beds you can deploy dynamic so that they may have more than 4 options in the future. (Beds deployed in previous versions require redeploying to see this update.)
[Oasis Teahouse]Added a room on the left, with a bed inside. You can use this room after hacking the electronic lock.
[Oasis Teahouse]You can also rent this room from the bartender.
Added one more playable male character variation. (It's the cultists that you will soon find in Egypt.)
##########System#############
Added function to swap events. (Useful when placing a mark in the editor while replacing it with the actual events during the gameplay.)
简体中文
##########Content############
【家具】所有可以部署的床上的交互选项现在变成动态的，从而允许未来有超过4个选项的可能性。（此前版本已经部署的床需要重新部署来看到这次更新的内容。）
【绿洲茶馆】在左侧加入了一个房间，内部有一张床。你可以在黑掉门上的电子锁之后使用这间房间。
【绿洲茶馆】你也可以从酒保那里租用这个房间。
加入了一个新的可用男性角色外形。（这是之后你很快就会在埃及发现的邪教徒。）
##########System#############
加入了替换事件的功能。（在地图上部署标记后，在游戏运行过程中动态从数据库调取实际的事件时可能较为有用。）

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link