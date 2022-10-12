English
[Furniture]Made all the interact options on the beds you can deploy dynamic so that they may have more than 4 options in the future. (Beds deployed in previous versions require redeploying to see this update.)
[Oasis Teahouse]Added a room on the left, with a bed inside. You can use this room after hacking the electronic lock.
[Oasis Teahouse]You can also rent this room from the bartender.
Added one more playable male character variation. (It's the cultists that you will soon find in Egypt.)
Added function to swap events. (Useful when placing a mark in the editor while replacing it with the actual events during the gameplay.)
简体中文
【家具】所有可以部署的床上的交互选项现在变成动态的，从而允许未来有超过4个选项的可能性。（此前版本已经部署的床需要重新部署来看到这次更新的内容。）
【绿洲茶馆】在左侧加入了一个房间，内部有一张床。你可以在黑掉门上的电子锁之后使用这间房间。
【绿洲茶馆】你也可以从酒保那里租用这个房间。
加入了一个新的可用男性角色外形。（这是之后你很快就会在埃及发现的邪教徒。）
加入了替换事件的功能。（在地图上部署标记后，在游戏运行过程中动态从数据库调取实际的事件时可能较为有用。）
[Neolithic]To the End update for 12 October 2022
Update, Version 20221012
