Localization + Halloween Update! 🎃

Dear Horticulturists,

'Tis the spooky season where the leaves are falling from the trees and pumpkin-spiced lattes are served in the cafés of Undermere. In this update, your little shop of horrors has been kitted out with some spooky accoutrements to get you in the Halloween vibe. We've also added Polish, Portuguese, Czech, and Turkish localization!

Halloween!

For a limited time, you'll see a new loading screen and some cute pumpkins to fiddle around with. How will you use them to spruce up the shoppe? Color code with orange plants? Strewn about the shelves randomly?

With Halloween come black cats, so we've added one to the shop! Its name is Hellebo-- oh, right... Hellebore was always there. Still, give 'em some extra scritches around Halloween.

Localization

It's not just pumpkins and black kitties — we've also added four new languages to Strange Horticulture! Polish, Portuguese, Czech, and Turkish localization are all available now, with Dutch localization also coming soon™. Achievements have been localized as well, so you can properly tell what achievement you've unlocked.

Have a wonderful spooky season, and enjoy the update 🎃

Bad Viking

Iceberg Interactive