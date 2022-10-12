Organosphere V0.9.4.4

As I've been trying to focus on one aspect at a time lately, instead of putting out massive updates with long lists of various changes - this update focuses on optimization.

The previous update focused on audio, and the one before that focused on graphics. This update focuses on performance.

Optimised animations, wasp and insect transforms

Optimised scorpion & insect mesh skeleton

Optimised textures and assets

Removed unused code, refining existing update methods. optimizing meshes, making as many small adjustments as possible to increase performance

Additionally:

Made scorpions collider disable quicker

Made minimap disable when game 'Disable HUD' option is selected

Made repetitiveness of radio distress signal lower

Made volumetric fog not show on lower graphics settings such as medium/low

Next up will be a cinematic update, focusing on cutscenes and game lore. As well as a new ending cutscene. [No spoilers!!!]