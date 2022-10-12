Organosphere V0.9.4.4
As I've been trying to focus on one aspect at a time lately, instead of putting out massive updates with long lists of various changes - this update focuses on optimization.
The previous update focused on audio, and the one before that focused on graphics. This update focuses on performance.
- Optimised animations, wasp and insect transforms
- Optimised scorpion & insect mesh skeleton
- Optimised textures and assets
- Removed unused code, refining existing update methods. optimizing meshes, making as many small adjustments as possible to increase performance
Additionally:
- Made scorpions collider disable quicker
- Made minimap disable when game 'Disable HUD' option is selected
- Made repetitiveness of radio distress signal lower
- Made volumetric fog not show on lower graphics settings such as medium/low
Next up will be a cinematic update, focusing on cutscenes and game lore. As well as a new ending cutscene. [No spoilers!!!]
Changed files in this update