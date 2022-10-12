 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Organosphere update for 12 October 2022

Organosphere V0.9.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9706292 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Organosphere V0.9.4.4
As I've been trying to focus on one aspect at a time lately, instead of putting out massive updates with long lists of various changes - this update focuses on optimization.
The previous update focused on audio, and the one before that focused on graphics. This update focuses on performance.

  • Optimised animations, wasp and insect transforms
  • Optimised scorpion & insect mesh skeleton
  • Optimised textures and assets
  • Removed unused code, refining existing update methods. optimizing meshes, making as many small adjustments as possible to increase performance

Additionally:

  • Made scorpions collider disable quicker
  • Made minimap disable when game 'Disable HUD' option is selected
  • Made repetitiveness of radio distress signal lower
  • Made volumetric fog not show on lower graphics settings such as medium/low

Next up will be a cinematic update, focusing on cutscenes and game lore. As well as a new ending cutscene. [No spoilers!!!]

Changed files in this update

Organosphere Content Depot 811621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link