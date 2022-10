Decreased enemy mortar close-up time from 1.02 sec to 0.94 sec.

Increased chance of dropping Light Bulbs from enemy robots from 11% to 20% chance.

Increased the chance of building mixture dropping from enemy structures from 11% to 17% chance.

Soon I will continue to fill the game with content, I already came up with something awesome :D but it takes time. Well, for now 💡💡💡💡💡💡💡💡💡