Full Release

Discord Community: https://discord.com/invite/2nAzn3ZmEY
Presskit: https://valklabs.com/relapse.html#presskit
GET YOUR PARENT'S CREDIT CARD READY BECAUSE TODAY'S THE DAY YOU BUY RELAPSE!
ːsteamhappyːAVOCADO TOASTːsteamhappyː
ːsteamhappyːSTARBUCKS COFFEEːsteamhappyː
ːsteamhappyːA SOMBREROːsteamhappyː
ːsteamhappyːTHE ENTIRE FRIENDS DVD COLLECTIONːsteamhappyː
ːsteamhappyːSLAY THE SPIRE (I LOVE THAT GAME)ːsteamhappyː
JUST A LIST OF THINGS I PLAN TO OWN ONCE I HAVE YOUR MONEY!
DOES ANYONE ACTUALLY READY THIS CRAP?
LET'S GOOOOOOOO!
BASED!
BUSIN!
Oh and if you're curious on previous updates and what not, check out the official discord channel for patch notes.
All future patch notes will be posted on steam.
HAPPY GAMING!