Major Update 2 | The Great Gosenberg

We are very proud to present the second major content update for Wartales: The Great Gosenberg!

With this update, the gates to the Kingdom of Gosenberg have opened, giving you the opportunity to discover its capital, as well as new content for you to unlock, explore, complete and collect...





The City of Gosenberg, located in the verdant province of Grinmeer, is a beacon of hope, culture and art. It is said that any man, woman or child that sets their eyes upon the capital are left overwhelmed by its splendour.

Unfortunately, it seems entirely possible that your mercenaries may find themselves too busy to enjoy its many pleasures…

A despicable crime has taken place in the heart of the Upper City: the murder of Broker Wylla Ald Hoevendorp, (an ex) member of the Brokers’ Council, rulers of the Kingdom of Gosenberg.

Any and all mercenary companies located within the province are “invited” to aid in the investigation, where they will have to interrogate the townsfolk, convince witnesses to share their tales, and take part in local customs in order to blend in and unmask the culprit.



The capital city, Gosenberg, is the first of its kind in Wartales.

This ambitious and grandiose new region adds a huge amount of new content for you to complete, explore and challenge yourself with, including:

A brand new storyline:

Lead an investigation and unmask trader Wylla Ald Hoevendorp’s murderer.

Question the townsfolk and accuse whoever you deem suspicious thanks to two new dialogue options.

Bring the accused to justice by providing evidence at their trial which takes place in the Brokers' Palace.

Rouste Try your hand at the most violent and enthralling sport in Wartales. Throw yourself into the fray (and the mud) with six of your best companions. Take on the local team for a chance to win a prize provided by the generous: Broker Bernna. Features a brand new “combat” system based on the current one, as well as new features, skills and equipment.

2 new arenas with their respective champions

A new champion

Explore a new region and its points of interest, including but not limited to The Brokers’ Palace The Embassy The Brothel A few Manor houses

Explore a new Tomb of the Ancients including a new kind of puzzle

New Location in Arthes County

The unit level cap has been increased to 11 and enemy level cap to 12

Unlock level 10 skills, allowing for new possibilities during combat, including changing weapons (same weapon type only, ex: dagger for dagger) during combat!

Profession level cap has been increased to 4, includes a new bonus

The 2 Arenas unlock 2 class specialisations

Reworked the Compendium Forge page: you can now unlock craftable weapons and armour in groups of 3 at the cost of 1 knowledge point

Added Forge Tier III as well as a new resource: Rimesteel

6 new traits have been added

New camp animations have been added Watch Stool Lectern Chest



Added left-handed weapons (a whopping 14 of them!) including the Recoil Bomblet and Pungent Powder

8 belt/backpack items

12 cooking recipes

2 oils

Weekly Bounty gear is now upgradable!

Reworked battle pony armour: light/medium/heavy has been replaced by Tier 1/2/3, added a 3D model for the armour

More fish to… fish!

And much more for you to discover!

Bandit Lairs balancing: now each skull corresponds to a wave of enemy reinforcements

Fire Damage over Time reworked : You will no longer be able to get rid of fire so easily.

Enemy ponies will now wear armour in battle, changes depending on their level.

Readjusted the components necessary for certain crafts

“Volunteer” trait changed 50% -> 10%

“Pretending” trait changed 10% -> 20%

“Stupid” trait changed 10% -> 5%

“Worker” trait changed 5% -> 20%

Increasing job levels will take longer

Increasing companion levels will be faster

Iron and wood loot in POIs has been adjusted

Meat dryer balancing 2 carcasses > 4 dried meat 2 fishes > 10 dried fish 2 meat > 10 dried meat 2 rats > 4 dried meat



“legendary presence” quest has been fixed

“Tomb raiders” quest has been fixed

“The ogress” (Weekly Bounty weapon) has been fixed

Skills affected by range bonuses have been fixed

“Ravagers” ingame achievement has been fixed

“Eclectic Intellectuals” ingame achievement has been fixed

Arthes scenario, alongside Vernalis should provide the intended reward.

“Enhanced Vitality” has been fixed

Steam achievements related to Tomb of the Ancients should be fixed

Fixed a few bugs linked to “confessions”

Allied posture (Attack/Defense/Flee) no longer locks troop positioning

Allied units are taken into account for the captain’s skill (Valour Point gain)

“Contusion” status should now impact health & carrying capacity as intended

“Knife Throw” will no longer be triggered when a ranger tries to capture an enemy

Other bugs fixed

We have drastically increased performance when on the worldmap

Some translations are missing for the Rouste, Pony armour and a few skills from the Arena of Berna

Thank you all for your patience following the delay of this update, it was great to see our players so understanding of the reasoning behind this and we hope that we've been able to exceed your expectations with Gosenberg after the extra time the delay afforded us.

Next up, the long awaited co-op update, following which we'll have another Community Update, alongside a new iteration of the roadmap, so keep an eye out...

Thanks for your feedback, understanding and most importantly, your support!

Shiro Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1527950/Wartales