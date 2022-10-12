Didnapper 2 | v 1.1.0 Sidequest Update

The long-awaited v1.1.0 update is now live!

Outfits! Sidequests! DID! It's the whole package!

On top of the game update, we're also releasing the first wave of our merch! Check it out here! For this first release, it is mostly made of prints and posters, but we're currently working on stickers and a few t-shirts as well. There's also quite a few DID prints, but to see them you'll have to scroll down to the bottom and toggle mature content to visible.

The OST will also be released soon! A release message will follow shortly once it is available. Make sure to follow us on Twitter or join our Discord server to keep up to date!

Here's what's new in this update:

General:

Added the community-made mod loader, which comes with 3 example mods

Made some improvements to the gallery (you can now view different variants of images)

Made it possible to reset completed sidequests

Added a way for player to get hints of where they can find sidequests they haven’t started yet

Added the northern town section of Malutina, which includes a prison you will now be brought to if you lose to guards in chapter 9

Added two new minigames that are unlocked through a new sidequest

Added some puzzles in Milaz and Selalon

Added new battle graphics for Chelsea

Updated Zhara’s faceset and menu graphics

Made some improvements to the fast travel menu, including adding more travel points in Malutina and Alverona

Made it possible to enter the caves in Greywind

Sidequests and events:

Added two new sidequests in Malutina

Added two new sidequests in Alverona

Added four new sidequests in Pendragon

Added four new sidequests in Milaz

Added a new sidequest in Port Letovi

Added a new sidequest in Port Telanore

Added a small sidequest in Capulet

Added a small sidequest in Selalon

Made it possible to book an appointment in the Cantamille prison if you return there after chapter 7

Escape system:

Added wrist cuffs as a restraint type for escapes

Added a "Skills" option to the escape menu, replacing the old escape perks menu. This option opens a new skill tree where the player can learn and toggle escape-related skills on or off while escaping

Added a "Wait" option to the escape menu, which reduces the Distraction meter faster

Enemies:

Added two additional types of bandits in the Stromm marshes (1 female and 1 male)

Added a new web enemy in a desert cave

Added several new sidequest-related enemies

Outfits:

Added two new outfits for Seles

Added a new outfit for Aden

Added two new outfits for Eileen

Added two new outfits for Liliana

Added two new outfits for Kaie

Added two new outfits for Zhara, as well as a casual outfit variant for her default outfit

Added a way to obtain alternate versions of “Ancient” type outfits

Music:

Added a new battle theme

Added a new desert-related theme

Added some new variants of existing soundtracks

Added a new OST for some wealthy areas and characters

Improved the sound quality of various OSTs

Other:

Improved the performance of the ambush system

Made some improvements to various existing scenes

Made level up screens better reflect the situation of the portrayed character

Made it more likely that guards who are assaulted during escapes will drop items

Made it easier to tell when you get a card or a chroma crystal from a chest, and made it easier to spot those found outside chests

The Transfusion skill now heals the party member with the lowest HP percentage instead of the lowest HP value

The amount of gold stolen with the Steal skill now depends on the target’s level

More accessories now increase stats by a certain rate, rather than by flat numbers

Added a small tutorial for the first time you interact with a story crystal

Made various smaller improvements throughout the game, from more gag sounds to more consistent door appearances

Bugs fixed: