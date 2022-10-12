Didnapper 2 | v 1.1.0 Sidequest Update

The long-awaited v1.1.0 update is now live!
Outfits! Sidequests! DID! It's the whole package!
On top of the game update, we're also releasing the first wave of our merch! Check it out here! For this first release, it is mostly made of prints and posters, but we're currently working on stickers and a few t-shirts as well. There's also quite a few DID prints, but to see them you'll have to scroll down to the bottom and toggle mature content to visible.
The OST will also be released soon! A release message will follow shortly once it is available. Make sure to follow us on Twitter or join our Discord server to keep up to date!
Here's what's new in this update:
General:
- Added the community-made mod loader, which comes with 3 example mods
- Made some improvements to the gallery (you can now view different variants of images)
- Made it possible to reset completed sidequests
- Added a way for player to get hints of where they can find sidequests they haven’t started yet
- Added the northern town section of Malutina, which includes a prison you will now be brought to if you lose to guards in chapter 9
- Added two new minigames that are unlocked through a new sidequest
- Added some puzzles in Milaz and Selalon
- Added new battle graphics for Chelsea
- Updated Zhara’s faceset and menu graphics
- Made some improvements to the fast travel menu, including adding more travel points in Malutina and Alverona
- Made it possible to enter the caves in Greywind
Sidequests and events:
- Added two new sidequests in Malutina
- Added two new sidequests in Alverona
- Added four new sidequests in Pendragon
- Added four new sidequests in Milaz
- Added a new sidequest in Port Letovi
- Added a new sidequest in Port Telanore
- Added a small sidequest in Capulet
- Added a small sidequest in Selalon
- Made it possible to book an appointment in the Cantamille prison if you return there after chapter 7
Escape system:
- Added wrist cuffs as a restraint type for escapes
- Added a "Skills" option to the escape menu, replacing the old escape perks menu. This option opens a new skill tree where the player can learn and toggle escape-related skills on or off while escaping
- Added a "Wait" option to the escape menu, which reduces the Distraction meter faster
Enemies:
- Added two additional types of bandits in the Stromm marshes (1 female and 1 male)
- Added a new web enemy in a desert cave
- Added several new sidequest-related enemies
Outfits:
- Added two new outfits for Seles
- Added a new outfit for Aden
- Added two new outfits for Eileen
- Added two new outfits for Liliana
- Added two new outfits for Kaie
- Added two new outfits for Zhara, as well as a casual outfit variant for her default outfit
- Added a way to obtain alternate versions of “Ancient” type outfits
Music:
- Added a new battle theme
- Added a new desert-related theme
- Added some new variants of existing soundtracks
- Added a new OST for some wealthy areas and characters
- Improved the sound quality of various OSTs
Other:
- Improved the performance of the ambush system
- Made some improvements to various existing scenes
- Made level up screens better reflect the situation of the portrayed character
- Made it more likely that guards who are assaulted during escapes will drop items
- Made it easier to tell when you get a card or a chroma crystal from a chest, and made it easier to spot those found outside chests
- The Transfusion skill now heals the party member with the lowest HP percentage instead of the lowest HP value
- The amount of gold stolen with the Steal skill now depends on the target’s level
- More accessories now increase stats by a certain rate, rather than by flat numbers
- Added a small tutorial for the first time you interact with a story crystal
- Made various smaller improvements throughout the game, from more gag sounds to more consistent door appearances
Bugs fixed:
- Enemies will sometimes be at a lower lvl than they should during challenges
- The Greywind Rescue challenge is available before the player has been in Greywind
- When challenges are started from the board in Malutina, enemies are not reset, and the screen stays tinted after challenges end
- While escaping from the Cantamille prison cell, Seles can hop onto the walls if she moves around the cell with her legs tied
- Gags are displayed incorrectly when freeing oneself from the chair tie
- The Exceed doesn’t always appear when it should during escapes, and sometimes appears when it shouldn’t
- A chest in Greywind Pass does not appear to open when you open it
- Sometimes custom keybinds lead to unintentional button inputs, as if the buttons have multiple functions when they shouldn’t
- Seles’ mouth stops moving in a Bellia scene
- Overworld sprites sometimes have issues loading correctly, like in the party menu
- Some tiles in and near Etznanl are passable when they shouldn’t be
- Nataleigh and Alyssa use the wrong gag sounds in battle
- Bianca is visible in Camaris if the player does a challenge there after chapter 13
- The card “Paige of Wands” is impossible to get
- Escaping Zhara’s ship in chapter 1 after having completed chapter 13 sometimes makes the wrong scene play afterwards
- Assaulting an escape guard that holds multiple items has a chance of making them lose a different item than what the player gets
- The Subductive Strike skill displays error text over a character when it cannot subdue them
- Party members often don’t appear tied up in the level up screen when they should, and when they appear tied it’s always with rope instead of vines or web
