Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 12 October 2022

v1.8.11 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9705920 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!
We have a fix done for an issue some servers are experiencing at startup.
Please update the dedicated server & client to this latest build.

v1.8.11 B3882

Fixes:

  • Fix for a start up issue with SQL.Interop.dll

