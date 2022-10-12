Update 2.0.1h

Hello, crusaders!

We’ve released a fix 2.0.1h for the problem which affected multiple quests. After the 2.0 update, some players reported an issue, that a quest wouldn’t progress, if they had to kill a number of specific enemies, but saved and reloaded the game in the process. This could happen during the Gwerm Family Secrets quest (couldn’t signal to Horgus), in the Tower of Estrod (after killing the cultists and demons), and during the siege of Drezen (not being able to open the final gates). This update fixes this issue and prevents it from happening in other quests.

However, if this issue has already happened on your playthrough with a different quest, and you’ve sent us a bug report, we will fix it in the future updates. Or you may load an earlier save, to avoid running into this bug.