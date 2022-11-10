🍝 Garfield Lasagna Party is now available 🍝

Hello Lasagna-lovers,
Garfield is at it again in Garfield Lasagna Party!
🎮 Enjoy 32 mini-games, from throwing snowballs to navigating obstacle courses and slicing pizzas
🧑🤝🧑 Share the fun with up to 4 players and don’t be afraid to resort to low blows to win the game!
🐈 Play as Garfield, Odie, Arlene or Nermal across emblematic environments such as Garfield’s house, the pizzeria, Liz’s veterinary clinic…
🏆 3 game modes available: Standard, Challenge and Competition
🍝 Get Garfield Lasagna Party now
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2008410/Garfield_Lasagna_Party/
📬 Stay connected!