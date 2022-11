🍝 Garfield Lasagna Party is now available 🍝

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Lasagna-lovers,

Garfield is at it again in Garfield Lasagna Party!

๐ŸŽฎ Enjoy 32 mini-games, from throwing snowballs to navigating obstacle courses and slicing pizzas

๐Ÿง‘โ€๐Ÿคโ€๐Ÿง‘ Share the fun with up to 4 players and donโ€™t be afraid to resort to low blows to win the game!

๐Ÿˆ Play as Garfield, Odie, Arlene or Nermal across emblematic environments such as Garfieldโ€™s house, the pizzeria, Lizโ€™s veterinary clinicโ€ฆ

๐Ÿ† 3 game modes available: Standard, Challenge and Competition

๐Ÿ Get Garfield Lasagna Party now

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2008410/Garfield_Lasagna_Party/

๐Ÿ“ฌ Stay connected!

Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - TikTok