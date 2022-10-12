Changes Coming to the In-Game Store

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello, this is SUPER PEOPLE.

A day has passed since the opening of Early Access. We would like to take this time to point out a major issue that most Super Soldiers are concerned about.

It has come to our attention that many players felt dissatisfied and discouraged from purchasing outfits after the reveal of the in-game store and methods of purchase.

We acknowledge the current situation and we would like to take this opportunity to set things straight.

Therefore, we firmly promise the following:

1. Will introduce the system of direct purchase for outfits

- We will abandon the current methods of purchase, and will ensure our users can directly purchase permanent outfits. This development will be our top priority.

Direct purchase of outfits will be developed as soon as possible and detailed dates will be disclosed in the very close future.

We will stop selling Diamonds until new methods of purchase are developed.

2. Will refund all Diamonds used to purchase outfits since Early Access.

- We will process refunds for all payments made since Early Access as the method of purchasing outfits will be changed.

The outfits which were acquired before will not be removed. All Diamonds and Exploration tickets will be removed during the server maintenance.

All refunds will be processed during the server maintenance, and please refer to the details [HERE].

3. Will diversify outfit acquisition method

- Players will be able to obtain outfits through various ways other than in-game purchases.

To start off, players will be able to use Gold to purchase outfits in the current Exploration Center

Moreover, we will diversify the ways to obtain various outfits by participating in upcoming missions and events.

4. Will provide following compensations due to the inconvenience caused

- As the in-game currency for Exploration Tickets has changed to Gold, a certain amount of Gold will be given to players to purchase outfits from Exploration Center.

In addition, a permanent outfit set (Lifeguard Swimwear) will be compensated through in-game inbox for further inconvenience.

This compensation mail will expire by October 31, 2022 (KST). Please receive it before the expiration date.

We believe Early Access is one of the most valuable opportunities to make SUPER PEOPLE to provide a better gaming experience.

We greatly appreciate every voice of concern and will always strive to offer the best gaming experience possible.

We deeply apologize for causing concerns and inconvenience to the Super Soldiers with our misleading judgment.

Thank you.