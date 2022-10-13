NecroBouncer Prologue | Free prologue is finally OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 9705558 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back to the club!

Today is THE DAY! The free NecroBouncer Prologue is finally OUT!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163810/NecroBouncer_Prologue/

The prologue, as you learned by now, is an extensive upgrade over the demo with new content for club members to explore:

the 2nd floor of the club with a sneak peek at the boss at its end!

the whole ten yards 250 relics to collect and combine!

Wait no longer - play the NecroBouncer Prologue NOW and join the club! The party is just getting started!

Plus, as a bonus - go and get the free Wallpaper Engine background, it's a spooky one ːsteamhappyː:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2874302672



As always, I welcome each and every one of you to join the club on social media:

Place to share gameplay footage, work-in-progress material and all kinds of sneak peeks - twitter

A growing library of short clips covering gameplay or just the funny stuff - tik-tok

Lounge to share your thoughts and opinions about the game - discord

Place to discuss the game, see extra content - reddit

See you at the club!