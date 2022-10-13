 Skip to content

NecroBouncer: Prologue update for 13 October 2022

NecroBouncer Prologue | Free prologue is finally OUT!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back to the club!

Today is THE DAY! The free NecroBouncer Prologue is finally OUT!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163810/NecroBouncer_Prologue/

The prologue, as you learned by now, is an extensive upgrade over the demo with new content for club members to explore:

  • the 2nd floor of the club with a sneak peek at the boss at its end!
  • the whole ten yards 250 relics to collect and combine!
  • working and tested Twitch integration - let your viewers vote on relics, give health or spawn enemies or even be the enemies themselves!


Wait no longer - play the NecroBouncer Prologue NOW and join the club! The party is just getting started!

Plus, as a bonus - go and get the free Wallpaper Engine background, it's a spooky one ːsteamhappyː:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2874302672

As always, I welcome each and every one of you to join the club on social media:

  • Place to share gameplay footage, work-in-progress material and all kinds of sneak peeks - twitter
  • A growing library of short clips covering gameplay or just the funny stuff - tik-tok
  • Lounge to share your thoughts and opinions about the game - discord
  • Place to discuss the game, see extra content - reddit

See you at the club!

