NecroBouncer Prologue | Free prologue is finally OUT!

Welcome back to the club!
Today is THE DAY! The free NecroBouncer Prologue is finally OUT!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2163810/NecroBouncer_Prologue/
The prologue, as you learned by now, is an extensive upgrade over the demo with new content for club members to explore:
- the 2nd floor of the club with a sneak peek at the boss at its end!
- the whole
ten yards250 relics to collect and combine!
- working and tested Twitch integration - let your viewers vote on relics, give health or spawn enemies or even be the enemies themselves!
Wait no longer - play the NecroBouncer Prologue NOW and join the club! The party is just getting started!
Plus, as a bonus - go and get the free Wallpaper Engine background, it's a spooky one ːsteamhappyː:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2874302672
See you at the club!