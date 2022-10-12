natsuno-kanata ver1.1.7 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.7 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows
[Contents]
"Weapon parts" items can now be used during exploration.
Cassette tape "Beyond the summer inst ver." was added.
(available only after the ending).
[Bug fixes]
Fixed an issue where some collected items were not being ejected from the store and campsite rewards.
Fixed a problem where attack SEs would not play when certain weapons were equipped.
Some text has been corrected.
[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.
Changed files in this update