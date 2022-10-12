 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ナツノカナタ update for 12 October 2022

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.7 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9705430 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.7 is now available.
The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]
"Weapon parts" items can now be used during exploration.
Cassette tape "Beyond the summer inst ver." was added.
　(available only after the ending).

[Bug fixes]
Fixed an issue where some collected items were not being ejected from the store and campsite rewards.
Fixed a problem where attack SEs would not play when certain weapons were equipped.
Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]
Some text has been adjusted.

Changed files in this update

ナツノカナタ Content Windows 64bit Depot 1684661
  • Loading history…
ナツノカナタ Content Windows 32bit Depot 1684662
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link