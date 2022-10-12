natsuno-kanata ver1.1.7 released

natsuno-kanata ver1.1.7 is now available.

The main contents of the update are as follows

[Contents]

"Weapon parts" items can now be used during exploration.

Cassette tape "Beyond the summer inst ver." was added.

(available only after the ending).

[Bug fixes]

Fixed an issue where some collected items were not being ejected from the store and campsite rewards.

Fixed a problem where attack SEs would not play when certain weapons were equipped.

Some text has been corrected.

[Adjustments]

Some text has been adjusted.