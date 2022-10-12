[NA/EU] Patch Notes Summary - October 12, 2022

Greetings Adventurers,

Here are the latest update details for Black Desert Online on October 12, 2022 (Wed).

2022 Autumn Season

● The 2022 Autumn Season has begun. (Oct 12, 2022 (Wed) before maintenance - Dec 7, 2022 (Wed) after maintenance)

You gain boosted EXP when playing on a season server, where you can equip "Tuvala gear" to quickly level up your season character while completing the season pass.

Select "Season Character" in the Character Creation menu when creating a new character to access the season servers.

Season characters can access both season servers and normal servers. Normal characters cannot access the season servers.

Season characters can only equip seasonal gear issued by completing the main questline and cannot mount up on Dream Horses.

For more information, please refer to the Adventurer's Guide - [Season Servers & Characters].

With the start of a new season, the NEW Olvia (Novice Only, 2, 3, 4, 5) servers have been changed to season (Novice Only, 2, 3, 4, Arsha) servers.

1. Life EXP +30%

Season characters gain Life EXP +30% (excludes Trading).

2. Increased Gathering Loot

● On the season servers, now when you use Gathering tools and obtain Gathering loot, you'll obtain +100% more basic resources.

This does not apply to barehanded gathering, digging, milking, and scooping water.

E.g. 2) When Mining Iron Ore, you have a 100% chance to obtain "Iron Ore." On season servers, you'll obtain an additional "Iron Ore" as well.

● The pet Hedgehog's Talent's effect stacks with the increased Gathering loot buff in season servers.

● You can no longer equip Life Skill Mastery items with a season character.

3. Tuvala Enhancement Materials and Seasonal Items from Gathering

● On season servers, now when you use Gathering tools and obtain Gathering loot you have a chance to obtain one of the following five Tuvala enhancement materials and/or seasonal items.

This does not apply to barehanded gathering, digging, milking, and scooping water.

The above five items fit in the rare resources category and are NOT affected by the pet Hedgehog's Talent effect.

4. Guaranteed TET (IV) → PEN (V) Tuvala Accessory Enhancement Item

● Added the Boiling Tides Black Stone.

This item guarantees the enhancement of TET (IV) Tuvala accessories to PEN (V) enhancement level.

Complete the Season Pass objective "Equipping Tuvala Adventure Gear 3" to obtain this item.

Equipping Tuvala Adventure Gear 3: Enhance your Tuvala Necklace to DUO (II) or higher, then equip it.

5. Life Alchemy Stone - Treant's Tear

● Added a new alchemy stone, the "Treant's Tear."

The "[Season] [Life 101] The Adventurer That Does It All" quest has been added under the Suggested tab in your Quests (O) window.

Only available from Lv. 60 to a season character or a character who has graduated from the season.

Adventurers can begin the following questline to experience the basics of Life Skills.

6. [Season] Golden Barley, [Season] Rift's Petal

● You can obtain the [Season] Golden Barley and [Season] Rift's Petal from the 2022 Autumn Season.

7. 2022 Autumn Season Pass

● The new 2022 Autumn Season Pass is here!

You can find the Season Pass via the button located at the upper right-hand side of the screen.

Elvia Realm Improvements

We've changed the entry method for the Elvia Realm first introduced with the improvements made to the structure of Elvia servers. You can enter the Elvia Realm via the relevant UI from any server you're on instead of having to log in to specific Elvia servers. We hope this will alleviate several issues, including that of overcrowded monster zones in the Elvia Realm since you can now be on almost any server to enter the realm.

You can enter the Elvia Realm from almost any location and not just specific monster zones, including safe zones (towns, etc.), without the screen loading. Also, Adventurers in the Elvia Realm can see, meet, and interact (party, combat, etc.) with one another like in the normal field. We didn't set a cooldown for entering and leaving the realm, but we've added a loading animation that lasts around 10 seconds, due to the possibility of using this improvement to repeatedly enter and leave.

● Changed the entry method for the Elvia Realm, infested by Hadum, God of Despair.

● Press the button on the upper right of the screen to enter the Elvia Realm (However, you can't enter the realm on a server in which a Node/Conquest War is in progress.)

You cannot enter the Elvia Realm with a ship taken out. Make sure you check in your ship in a wharf before attempting to enter.

● The monsters in monster zones in the Elvia Realm will turn into very powerful monsters. All NPCs and monsters in the realm will be Hadum-infested.

However, NPCs and monsters from Atoraxxion will spawn in the Elvia Realm.

● Your mount will move to the Elvia Realm with you when you enter.

However, you cannot move to the Elvia Realm if you have trade items in your inventory or mount inventory.

● In order to go into Elvia Realm, it must attune with Elvia's energy emitting from the spacetime rift.

If you are struck by a debuff while attuning yourself to the Elvia Realm, the process will be canceled, preventing you from entering the realm.

Class Changes

● Go to Class Balance Patch Notes: [Class Balance Patch Notes - October 12, 2022]

Contents

We removed Talibre's Tear to make it easier to access Atoraxxion. Furthermore, we also lowered the number of items required to make the keys to enter the next sections of the dungeon. This will enable Adventurers to reach the final boss even faster than before. Additionally, we added rewards for Adventurers that clear Atoraxxion for the first time and improved the rewards given for the normal Atoraxxion runs. We hope our Adventurers will enjoy the newly improve Atoraxxion and look forward to the 3rd biome, Yolunakea.

Atoraxxion

● Changed so Talibre's Tear is not required anymore to enter Atoraxxion via Sol Magia.

Changed related quests and objects as Talibre's Tear, the item required to enter Atoraxxion, has been deleted.

Changed the [Atoraxxion] Talibre's Tear quest so you can no longer obtain the recipe to craft the Talibre's Tear, and its quest summary and objectives have also been changed accordingly.

Removed quest description "Consume Talibre's Tear to move to Sycrakea" in [Atoraxxion] Sycrakea.

Removed text that "Talibre's Tear is required when reentering" when leaving Sol Magia: Atoraxxion.

* During the Oct 12 (Wed) maintenance, all crafting materials of Talibre's Tear were returned and sent to Heidel Storage.

● Changed the components of the following items that can be obtained after defeating Atoraxxion final boss.

* This will be applied after maintenance on Oct 12 (Wed) only for the obtained items.

● The Black Spirit began to hear the sound of help echoing in Ancient Stone Chamber.

"[Atoraxxion] The First Savior" can be completed via the Black Spirit (/) - Main Quest (A) once per Family with a character from Lv. 60.

Clear the dungeons of Atoraxxion: Vahmalkea and Sycrakea for the first time.

Golden Tears of the Desert

Golden Tears of the Desert is a crafting material for "Vaha's Dawn" Earrings.

Craft (L) - Heating: Golden Tears of the Desert x1 + Yona's Fragment x10 + Melody of the Stars x10 + Magical Shard x50

"Vaha's Dawn" has the same stats as "Black Distortion Earring."



Cartios Pets

Cartios Pets Talent is Skill EXP Increase, and its Special Skill is finding resources. (Pet Type: RARE)

Arena of Solare

We would like to thank all the Adventurers who put up a strong fight in each ranked match until the very last day of the season. In return, we prepared rewards for those Adventurers who achieved high rankings from their battles. First, Adventurers who achieved 1st place for each class will be revered and honored like deities of war in the form of an NPC that will be created and placed in the Battle Arena until the end of the following season. (The appearance of these Adventurer NPCs will be updated during weekly maintenance to match their latest appearance.)

Adventurers who ranked among the top 100 will be awarded with the honorary "Solare Knight" outfit and title. This outfit is permanent you can open the box with the character you wish to obtain the Solare Knight Outfit. The "Solare Knight" title can be used once the next official season begins until a new Solare Knight arises! Lastly, Adventurers that ranked among the top 100 will be awarded the Glorious Solare Box. It contains a cool icon as well as items that can aid Adventurers in battles.

We hope you look forward to the following season of Arena of Solare (Season 2) as we continue to improve upon the content we deliver to you!

Top performing Adventurerson of Arena of Solare Season 1 such as TOP 100 for each class and 1st Place for each class can be checked in the official GM note, "Meet the Gloryseekers of the Arena of Solare!"

Top 1 Reward per Class

● Characters of Adventurers who have ranked 1st in each class in Arena of Solare Season 1, will be made into NPCs and placed in the Battle Arena.

Please note that the saved appearance (excluding outfits) of your character will be updated accordingly upon weekly maintenance.

Please note that any customizations deemed inappropriate may be changed or removed entirely.

For the displayed NPC version of your character, please provide the outfit set (excluding limited/collaborative or special outfits) you wish to equip according to the guidelines mentioned in the letter (B).

You must provide the above information before the Oct 19, 2022 maintenance. If your submitted information does not match the guidelines, it may be selected randomly.

Overall Rank Top 100 Reward - 1. Solare Knight Outfit

● Adventurers who ranked up to 100th place in Arena of Solare Season 1 will receive the [Solare Knight Outfit Box] via in-game mail (B).

Open the box with the character you wish to obtain the Solare Knight Outfit.

The following images show the Warrior and Valkyrie equipped with the Solare Knight Outfit.

Top 100 Rank Reward 2: Arena of Solare Honorary Title

● The "Solare Knight" title will be sent through in-game mail (B) for players who ranked in the top 100 for Arena of Solare Season 1.

To obtain the item, right-click on the title item attached to the letter.

This title can be used until the end of the following official season of Arena of Solare.

Top 100 Rank Reward 3: Glorious Solare Box

Monster

"Today is the day," you may have thought! 'Her heart shall be mine!' And yet, within a minute's span, you end up sighing at Garmoth's untimely demise. You wanted to teach that Dragon a lesson she won't forget, but as if the ground was littered with thorns, she dare not plant her scaley behind on the surface but taunts you from above. And so, to lessen the times our adventurers have felt dejected by the Crimson Dragon, we have made some adjustments so Garmoth will be able to withstand a few more smacks from your heroic weapons, and better rewards to boot!

● Increased 1.2 times Crimson Dragon Garmoth HP.

● Increased 1.4 times the chance to obtain Garmoth's Heart that can be obtained after defeating Crimson Dragon Garmoth.

● Changed the loot of the World Boss that appears in the world of Black Desert as follows: (Excluding Vell, the Heart of the Ocean).

Node & Conquest War

Content restrictions on apprentice guild members were applied to prevent deliberate consumption of guild funds, but there were also aspects that made the gameplay of new adventurers or those who moved guilds extremely frustrating. Adventurers have given us a lot of feedback, and after a careful analysis of your recent play, we have come to a conclusion that it’s fine to improve the terms of the position to some extent. We hope that through this, the beginner guild members can enjoy a more pleasant guild life.

● Changed "Apprentice Guild Member" position that applies when joining a guild as follows:

For guild members that have elapsed 7 days for the apprentice period as of Oct 12 (Wed) maintenance will change to normal guild members after maintenance.

Background

● Changed the decorations in towns to reflect the Halloween spirit.

UI