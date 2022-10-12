 Skip to content

DSX update for 12 October 2022

DSX rebuild info & v2.2.8 patch notes, Check out what's new!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,

Updates will slow down as I will be rebuilding DSX from the ground up with a whole new UI.

This next gen build will have the following:

• Modern Windows 11 based UI with better and easier navigation
• DualShock 4 Support (v1, v2(with USB audio support as well), dongle) (Only official controllers will be supported, no third party)
• Multi-Controller support
• Controller Rebinding
• Adaptive Trigger profiles
• Controller Profiles
• Game Profiles
• Better performance
and more...

Currently building the core/foundation, so stay tuned for more info on its progress,
join the discord server to get the latest updates/previews, with the first preview already there.
At some point, there will be a beta for this new version when the time comes :)

With that out of the way, here's a little update to quench your thirst!

Patch notes for v2.2.8:

Translations:

● Added the following languages:

  • Czech

● Updated the following languages:

  • Traditional Chinese
  • Indonesian
  • Polish
Shortcuts:

● Added System Play/Pause media action
● Added System Previous Track media action
● Added System Next Track media action

Controller Tab:

● Added the new upcoming Controller color named Gray Camouflage releasing in October

Adaptive Triggers:

● Fixed Normal Trigger Mode not resetting instantly if you had another Trigger Mode active prior

Mods:

● Added new Game Mod named DualSense4Rockstar for GTA5 and RDR2 in Games Tab

UDP (for Mods):

● Added a new instruction type named ResetToUserSettings which will apply the user settings for LED's triggers etc..

C# example:

p.instructions[0].type = InstructionType.ResetToUserSettings;
p.instructions[0].parameters = new object[] { controllerIndex };

Until again,

  • Paliverse (Solo dev of DSX)

