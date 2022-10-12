DSX rebuild info & v2.2.8 patch notes, Check out what's new!

Hello everyone,
Updates will slow down as I will be rebuilding DSX from the ground up with a whole new UI.
This next gen build will have the following:
• Modern Windows 11 based UI with better and easier navigation
• DualShock 4 Support (v1, v2(with USB audio support as well), dongle) (Only official controllers will be supported, no third party)
• Multi-Controller support
• Controller Rebinding
• Adaptive Trigger profiles
• Controller Profiles
• Game Profiles
• Better performance
and more...
Currently building the core/foundation, so stay tuned for more info on its progress,
join the discord server to get the latest updates/previews, with the first preview already there.
At some point, there will be a beta for this new version when the time comes :)
With that out of the way, here's a little update to quench your thirst!
Patch notes for v2.2.8:
Translations:
● Added the following languages:
- Czech
● Updated the following languages:
- Traditional Chinese
- Indonesian
- Polish
Shortcuts:
● Added System Play/Pause media action
● Added System Previous Track media action
● Added System Next Track media action
Controller Tab:
● Added the new upcoming Controller color named Gray Camouflage releasing in October
Adaptive Triggers:
● Fixed Normal Trigger Mode not resetting instantly if you had another Trigger Mode active prior
Mods:
● Added new Game Mod named DualSense4Rockstar for GTA5 and RDR2 in Games Tab
UDP (for Mods):
● Added a new instruction type named ResetToUserSettings which will apply the user settings for LED's triggers etc..
C# example:
p.instructions[0].type = InstructionType.ResetToUserSettings;
p.instructions[0].parameters = new object[] { controllerIndex };
Until again,
- Paliverse (Solo dev of DSX)
Changed files in this update