DSX rebuild info & v2.2.8 patch notes, Check out what's new!

Hello everyone,

Updates will slow down as I will be rebuilding DSX from the ground up with a whole new UI.

This next gen build will have the following:

• Modern Windows 11 based UI with better and easier navigation

• DualShock 4 Support (v1, v2(with USB audio support as well), dongle) (Only official controllers will be supported, no third party)

• Multi-Controller support

• Controller Rebinding

• Adaptive Trigger profiles

• Controller Profiles

• Game Profiles

• Better performance

and more...

Currently building the core/foundation, so stay tuned for more info on its progress,

join the discord server to get the latest updates/previews, with the first preview already there.

At some point, there will be a beta for this new version when the time comes :)

Patch notes for v2.2.8:

Translations:

● Added the following languages:

Czech

● Updated the following languages:

Traditional Chinese

Indonesian

Polish

Shortcuts:

● Added System Play/Pause media action

● Added System Previous Track media action

● Added System Next Track media action

Controller Tab:

● Added the new upcoming Controller color named Gray Camouflage releasing in October

Adaptive Triggers:

● Fixed Normal Trigger Mode not resetting instantly if you had another Trigger Mode active prior

Mods:

● Added new Game Mod named DualSense4Rockstar for GTA5 and RDR2 in Games Tab

UDP (for Mods):

● Added a new instruction type named ResetToUserSettings which will apply the user settings for LED's triggers etc..

C# example:

p.instructions[0].type = InstructionType.ResetToUserSettings;

p.instructions[0].parameters = new object[] { controllerIndex };

Until again,