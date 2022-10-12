Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v0.85.319.148

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to Alpha version as describe below.

Feature adjustment:

The enabled mod will be displayed on the top next time you start the game

Adjusted the list of buildings in the help log

Added shortcut keys for adding and subtracting employees

Added a reminder that buildings cannot be demolished when demolishing mines and quarries

Optimized the effect of some interfaces

Optimized the item icon of the tool kit

Added the sound effect of the citizen status prompt in the lower left corner

Bugfixs:

Fixed the problem that some settings of urp version display abnormally

Fixed the problem that the number of children in the top bar may appear incomplete when the population exceeds 1000

Fixed the problem that the number of building materials with more than 100 in the technology interface was not displayed completely

Fixed the problem that some blueprint building materials were missing

Fixed some text errors

Fixed the problem of abnormal display in some interfaces

In some cases, the cloud archive will synchronize the old automatic archive, resulting in the old automatic archive not being deleted and the problem that the new automatic archive cannot be displayed

Fixed the problem that the prompt icon of some buildings sinks

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community