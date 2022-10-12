Version 1.8.0

--Additions--

PLAYER SUGGESTED - The Dux of Houses are now able to select a House Mail option in the communications area to send mails to all members of their House and/or all Princeps of Alliances within their House for better communication

--Changes--

Imperial Points raids now steal a fixed % of a targets Imperial Points, rather than a possible range (but remains capped by your personal Imperial Points Cap

Imperial Points Raid research now improves the fixed % you can raid from a target, starting at 50% and increasing up to 100%

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Votes for Praefectus' now decay at variable rates based on player activity. If a Praefectus disappears for multiple days, their votes will rapidly decay allowing a City to more easily elect a new Leader

PLAYER SUGGESTED - All players are now removed from the Antechamber at the end of an Epoch (meaning players are entirely removed from the Senate at the close of each Epoch)

Removed the option to Auto-Resolve a PvP battle. This was proving to offer an unnecessary advantage to PvP battles since adding concurrent PvP battles and needed to be removed without impacting PvE experiences

Senate Attacks no longer have a random element and instead have a deterministic outcome based on your Power and the Power of your Target. During a Senate Attack, The Attackers power is removed from the Defender and the Defenders Power is removed from the Attacker.

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Reduced the cost of all Senate Seats in the Conclave by roughly 40%

PLAYER SUGGESTED - Reduced the incrementor costs of all Senate Seats in the Conclave by roughly 40%

--Fixes--

PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved an issue causing player Seals to display the default seal while in The Senate

PLAYER REPORTED - Fixed an issue that could allow some players to continue receiving the Imperial Points benefit of a Senate Seat they no longer held

PLAYER REPORTED - Improved the rate at which Glory Round winners are calculated

PLAYER REPORTED - Improved the system surrounding Stronghold states when ownership rapidly changes and added additional monitoring to keep and eye on the system

PLAYER REPORTED - If you're evicted from your first/only Suburb, the Administration panels should no longer display incorrect information or block relocation

PLAYER REPORTED - Barbarian Armies at the entrance to suburbs should no longer interfere with attacking Legions in PvP

PLAYER REPORTED - Improved the text of Instant cards to better reflect their effect