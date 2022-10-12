Version 1.8.0

--Additions--
PLAYER SUGGESTED - The Dux of Houses are now able to select a House Mail option in the communications area to send mails to all members of their House and/or all Princeps of Alliances within their House for better communication
--Changes--
- Imperial Points raids now steal a fixed % of a targets Imperial Points, rather than a possible range (but remains capped by your personal Imperial Points Cap
- Imperial Points Raid research now improves the fixed % you can raid from a target, starting at 50% and increasing up to 100%
PLAYER SUGGESTED - Votes for Praefectus' now decay at variable rates based on player activity. If a Praefectus disappears for multiple days, their votes will rapidly decay allowing a City to more easily elect a new Leader
PLAYER SUGGESTED - All players are now removed from the Antechamber at the end of an Epoch (meaning players are entirely removed from the Senate at the close of each Epoch)
- Legions are now required to be present as a Defender on a location in order to 'top it up' with Imperial Points for defense
- Removed the option to Auto-Resolve a PvP battle. This was proving to offer an unnecessary advantage to PvP battles since adding concurrent PvP battles and needed to be removed without impacting PvE experiences
- Senate Attacks no longer have a random element and instead have a deterministic outcome based on your Power and the Power of your Target. During a Senate Attack, The Attackers power is removed from the Defender and the Defenders Power is removed from the Attacker.
PLAYER SUGGESTED - Reduced the cost of all Senate Seats in the Conclave by roughly 40%
PLAYER SUGGESTED - Reduced the incrementor costs of all Senate Seats in the Conclave by roughly 40%
- General improvements to Wall placements in Fort Designing (this is part of ongoing improvements to Fort Designing)
--Fixes--
PLAYER REPORTED - Resolved an issue causing player Seals to display the default seal while in The Senate
PLAYER REPORTED - Fixed an issue that could allow some players to continue receiving the Imperial Points benefit of a Senate Seat they no longer held
PLAYER REPORTED - Improved the rate at which Glory Round winners are calculated
PLAYER REPORTED - Improved the system surrounding Stronghold states when ownership rapidly changes and added additional monitoring to keep and eye on the system
PLAYER REPORTED - If you're evicted from your first/only Suburb, the Administration panels should no longer display incorrect information or block relocation
PLAYER REPORTED - Barbarian Armies at the entrance to suburbs should no longer interfere with attacking Legions in PvP
PLAYER REPORTED - Improved the text of Instant cards to better reflect their effect
