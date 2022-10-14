Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness Steam Version Patch 1.0.2 Notes

A patch update for the Steam version of Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness was released today. Please update the game to apply the patch. The contents of Patch 1.0.2 are as follows:

[Update Contents]

・Automatic controller detection has been implemented.

（At launch of the application, if there is a difference between your guide settings and connected devices the game will display a dialogue notice for setting changes.）

・Deep in Abyss Mode’s unlock requirements have been removed and players can now select both modes from the start of the game.

【Upcoming Updates】

Removal of Deep in Abyss Mode’s unlock requirements will also be implemented for other systems and devices. We apologize for the wait and appreciate your patience. We also have additional fixes and improvements planned for the game’s overall balance in future patches, when the contents of these patches are confirmed we will make another announcement.