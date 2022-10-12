Default branch set to 0.16.7, small update 0.16.8 to BETA branch

Share · View all patches · Build 9704545 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 10:19:04 UTC by Wendy

we went live to the standard steam branch with out recent beta build 0.16.7. let us know in case you encounter any problems :)

here is the changelog again for 0.16.6 and 0.16.7

0.16.6 (July 20)

Fixes:

Fixed rare "mercenary could not be hired" bug (wrong region)

Fixed 2 crashes from being able to build off map

Fixed exploit that would allow players to build too close to a waypoint from attempting off map building resulting in building on the nearest tile.

Fixed sluggishness when hovering over build tiles.

Fixed transparent unrolled 'dead' scroll w/ some tile hovers

Fixed army disappearing w/ far zoom-out

Fixed no "normal" helper cards in the tutorial

Fixed missing custom helper cards

Fixed tutorial starts w/ second task unlocked in some cases

Fixed unable to build 'inn' tile in tutorial under certain circumstances

Fixed 1-sheep could visually disappear off field when zooming

Fixed 'doubled' field workers visual bug

Fixed canceling a building leaving tile remnants

Fixed minor tile warping

Fixed editor snapshots broken if camera hadn't moved over tiles

Fixed a massive custom user map crashing on load

Changes:

trippled tool_tip timer for normal gameplay elements (small scrolls)

halfed bottom gui elements tool_tip timer and made the timer reset when mouse is moving

de and en language file adjustments

If several morale penalties happen at once, only display the most severe

Speed up loading of massive user levels

enabled starting bonuses to apply again for strong and very strong AI

added back in the '+' for buff hints

Modified reset warnings text to be reset helpers.

Added sound FX when hovering over menu items in title screen + abstract menus

0.16.7 (Oktober 6)

New:

basic unit hover tooltip in army menu

ladder info in tutorial battle 1

armies can now be done with clicks, like peasants

can now specify field upgrades in level editor

Fixes:

Fixed a user reported three way battle lock

Fixed '(not) currently eating [resource]' tooltip getting stuck

Fixed incorrect 'spent XP' when re-opening skill tree

Fixed editor 'fixed tile' placement crash

Fixed tiles in editor not updating immediately

Fixed 'wall mode' button grayed out in some tutorial situations

Fixed crashes from user reports

Fixed custom tutorial cards potential double-display

Fixed story tree task hint indices not updating w/ task removal

Fixed number of click-depth issues with the editor / alt+fill crash

Fixed 'open water' tile placement not auto-tiling

Changes:

Optimisations (mainly to resting frame rate)

Speed up end-turn time

added back in the 'Host closed game' loading notification

neighboring castles don't connect walls

hovering wall removes shield info, displays wall damage

only hovered workplace highlights, if none hovered all highlight

Chapel morale boost now applies to all defending armies

heritage no longer unlocks nearby skills

army names now limited to 24 characters

rewrote wall/house/tower rendering (see notes)

minimap scaling adjustments

Walls can be placed between castle tiles

Towers now render correctly in editor

Wall depth correct in editor

Towers render correctly on non-castle tiles w/ castle walls

Non-multi-layered tiles should properly render opposite half-houses on edges 0 and 3

improved notification scroll (see notes)

Amount of text adjusts scroll 'stay open' timer

Multiple messages merge if they can

Back-to-back duplicate messages are properly ignored

Added optional 'timer' and '# of #' messages left note

notifications pause w/ mouse-over

And for the BETA branch:

0.16.8 (Oktober 10) BETA BRANCH

Fixes:

fixed occasionally broken out-of-boundary auto-tiling

fixed missing 'story tree' button in editor

fixed spawning water on border in rare cases after game loads

fixed a notification scroll crash in battle

fixed notifications not always showing if queued on loading screen

Prevent crash from entering a code

Changes: