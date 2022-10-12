【2022.10.13】Update and Maintenance Notice

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Myth of Empires will undergo a temporary maintenance on October 13 from 06:00 to 07:00 UTC (1 hour). Make sure to log off before then to avoid any losses. Maintenance time may be extended as needed. Thank you for your understanding.

Optimization：

Increased Fishing Bait's Fullness, Intermediate Fishing Bait's fullness increased from 4 to 10 and Advanced Fishing Bait's fullness increased from 6 to 25. Decreased the Battering Ram's damage multipliers from 5 to 3. Adjusted some item stack numbers:

（1）Crude Salt：100→500

（2）Ice：50→100

（3）Vegetable Oil：100→500

（4）Resin：100→500

（5）Basic Mount EXP Pill II：20→100

（6）Basic Mount EXP Pill III：20→100

（7）Basic Mount EXP Pill IV：20→100

（8）Advanced Mount EXP Pill I：20→100

（9）Advanced Mount EXP Pill II：20→100

（10）Advanced Mount EXP Pill III：20→100

（11）Advanced Mount EXP Pill IV：20→100

（12）Common Crude Fodder：20→100

（13）High-quality Crude fodder：20→100

（14）Exceptional Crude Fodder：20→100

（15）low-quality Fine Fodder：20→100

（16）Common Fine Fodder：20→100

（17）High-quality Fine fodder：20→100

（18）Exceptional Fine Fodder：20→100

（19）Rabbit Fodder：20→100

（20）Fox Fodder：20→100

（21）Deer Fodder：20→100

（22）Boar Fodder：20→100

（23）Wolf Fodder：20→100

（24）Low-quality Meat Fodder：20→100

（25）Panther Fodder：20→100

（26）Bear Fodder：20→100

（27）Common Meat Fodder：20→100

（28）Tiger Fodder：20→100

（29）Crocodile Fodder：20→100

（30）High-quality Meat Fodder：20→100 Optimized Frenzy and Blizzard heavy armor display tags in outfit previews Optimized numbers of tracking missions to 5

Bugs fixed：

Fixed battering ram has abnormal climbing angles. Fixed you can not track weekly missions. Fixed logs are not recording damages caused by siege weapons.

If you encounter any problems while downloading, installing, or entering the game, please contact customer service.

Thank you again for your support!