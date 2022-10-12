What's going on - 12/10/2022

Hello everyone !

It's been a few days since we last updated the site, about a week.

I'm making this little post to tell you what's going on internally.

We are currently working on the EA - 0.2 version

The main point of this update is the implementation of the first bosses.

At the time of this post, we have 4 new bosses in game and we keep the current one. We don't intend to put any more for this update and can put some later.

The number of boss designs on paper is 16. That doesn't mean that all of them will be in the final game, but it's just to give you an idea.

Next to that we made 7 items with upgrades. 5 are new items and 2 are reworks of existing items: 3 items for physical builds and 4 items for elemental builds.

Our goal is to diversify the ways of playing and the gameplay. We hope to continue this throughout the early access period.

We also want to have items that are a little bit more horizontal between the two types of builds currently in the game. Luck is a big part of the game but it's always nice to have an item that's not as strong but has a way to scale with our build type. And also allow for hybrid builds.

New passive items have also appeared in the game.

Two new characters with their unlocks will also be present in EA 0.2, including a character that is quite nice in its gameplay.

Here you have an overview of the next update. We hope to be able to offer it to you soon :)

Once again, thank you for your patience and your trust in us.

See you !