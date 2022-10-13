The Case of the Golden Idol is OUT NOW!

The Case of the Golden Idol is available NOW!

Hey Detectives,

Today is the day! It has been a long journey and we are so excited to announce that The Case of the Golden Idol is now available on PC!

The Case of the Golden Idol is a narrative detective game set in an alternate 18th-century England where players must investigate 12 most strange and gruesome deaths spanning forty years. Something awful connects these tragedies, providing a wider mystery for the player to unravel.

Each case is presented as a snapshot scene frozen in time. Players can freely search through these scenes in whichever fashion they choose to deduce the suspect, motive, and chronology of events. The player’s theory is then placed into an interactive notepad, which in turn will inform the player whether their theory is correct or not.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677770/The_Case_of_the_Golden_Idol/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2178870/The_Case_of_the_Golden_Idol_Soundtrack/

We cannot wait to hear what you think about the game. Join our [Discord](bit.ly/3cimF9S) community now to share your thoughts and get some help if you get stuck!