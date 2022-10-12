 Skip to content

Desert Strait: Operation Online update for 12 October 2022

Balance changes

Build 9704394

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Change log:

-Now the boxes will spawn almost immediately after the start of the round
-Increase experience for a hit
-Reducing the capture speed of the radio tower
-Increase experience per Supply crate

Changed files in this update

Crimson Tide: Operation Online Content Depot 684131
