Game update v354.39874

We are back with another bigger patch for Isonzo, addressing several achievement and progression issues; better handling of grenade crates; memory and connection stability improvements; and better handling of LMG deploys, which no longer interrupt your firing!

This update is a 780 MB download.

Balancing

We have been monitoring the outcome of matches and will be making serverside changes to improve balancing across the board.

Patch notes

Improvements:

Players can now melee with the shovel by using the Primary Fire keybinding instead of a dedicated melee key

Customization screen now defaults to your currently equipped uniform when not hovering over any selection

Improvements to LMG handling and animation - firing and aiming down sights with LMGs is no longer interrupted by the bipod auto deploying or folding

Grenade crate cooldown is now triggered immediately on spawn

Decreased TAA ghosting and improved the overall look

Significant improvement for "Connection lost" kicks (efforts to further reduce this are ongoing)

Fixes:

Audio and graphics:

Fixed characters screaming after spawn

Fixed being able to see through smoke through buildable highlights

Prone Stance change sound should no longer play if the player hasn't actually gone prone

Fixed straight ammo belt in the Schwarzlose building highlight

Remove building highlight from already built grenade crates

Fixed showing the first person weapon too late after quickly equipping rifle grenades when spawning

Ardito 1917 uniform now uses the correct gas mask

M13 and captured M95 now have correct attachments

Progression, achievements and DLC:

Fixed "Thus with a Kiss", "Luigi Cadorna", "Farewell to Arms" and "Shaken, not stirred" achievements

Various other achievement tracking fixes

Various challenge tracking improvements and fixes

Challenge HUD no longer shows challenges that can not yet be progressed

Challenge HUD no longer shows duplicate entries when spawning

Fixed Mountaineer Spotting I challenge not being translated

Fixed the no progression text showing in valid matches

Fixed DLC sometimes not registering on game start

Gameplay:

Fixed Film Memoir mode not being available despite owning Digital goods

Fixed ghost squadmates and not being able to join squads in squad menu

Players can no longer place engineer buildables around objectives in their spawn sector

Fixed scoreboard score visual desync

Friendly dynamite explosions no longer kill teammates

Fixed overly long sector cooldown timers

Fixed Offline mode matches becoming unplayable after some time playing

Officer aura is now properly applied to the whole team instead of only squad

Improved first person sight alignment for some weapons

Improved first person sight alignment when changing stances

Improved hit reg for point blank shots

Fixed Sniper Stalker perk functionality

Fixed being able to equip wire cutters as a melee weapon

Fixes for periscopes not being usable

Fixed shots at extreme distances sometimes not registering

Fixed missing sway when moving while prone and aiming down sights

Fixed not swapping to correct weapon in third person if looking through binoculars on swap

Various naming and localization fixes

Various map fixes and balance improvements

Various UI:

Removed spammy spotting text in chat

Fixed Offensive progression showing the progress for maps as 0/3 on the loading screen

Fixed mortar map not returning if HUD was toggled/held off

Fixed officer call-in menu use being inverted if Invert Look was on

Fixed players not being able to open the Context menu of a player they reported

After Action Menu scoreboard now lists up to 24 players per side without need to scroll

Performance:

Significantly improved memory use

Bots:

Fixed some bots standing still and being invincible

Fixed some bots being able to run through barbed wire in no man's land sectors

Bots should no longer use Static weapons if there are no enemies nearby

Known issues: