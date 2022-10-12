Game update v354.39874

We are back with another bigger patch for Isonzo, addressing several achievement and progression issues; better handling of grenade crates; memory and connection stability improvements; and better handling of LMG deploys, which no longer interrupt your firing!
This update is a 780 MB download.
Balancing
We have been monitoring the outcome of matches and will be making serverside changes to improve balancing across the board.
Patch notes
Improvements:
- Players can now melee with the shovel by using the Primary Fire keybinding instead of a dedicated melee key
- Customization screen now defaults to your currently equipped uniform when not hovering over any selection
- Improvements to LMG handling and animation - firing and aiming down sights with LMGs is no longer interrupted by the bipod auto deploying or folding
- Grenade crate cooldown is now triggered immediately on spawn
- Decreased TAA ghosting and improved the overall look
- Significant improvement for "Connection lost" kicks (efforts to further reduce this are ongoing)
Fixes:
Audio and graphics:
- Fixed characters screaming after spawn
- Fixed being able to see through smoke through buildable highlights
- Prone Stance change sound should no longer play if the player hasn't actually gone prone
- Fixed straight ammo belt in the Schwarzlose building highlight
- Remove building highlight from already built grenade crates
- Fixed showing the first person weapon too late after quickly equipping rifle grenades when spawning
- Ardito 1917 uniform now uses the correct gas mask
- M13 and captured M95 now have correct attachments
Progression, achievements and DLC:
- Fixed "Thus with a Kiss", "Luigi Cadorna", "Farewell to Arms" and "Shaken, not stirred" achievements
- Various other achievement tracking fixes
- Various challenge tracking improvements and fixes
- Challenge HUD no longer shows challenges that can not yet be progressed
- Challenge HUD no longer shows duplicate entries when spawning
- Fixed Mountaineer Spotting I challenge not being translated
- Fixed the no progression text showing in valid matches
- Fixed DLC sometimes not registering on game start
Gameplay:
- Fixed Film Memoir mode not being available despite owning Digital goods
- Fixed ghost squadmates and not being able to join squads in squad menu
- Players can no longer place engineer buildables around objectives in their spawn sector
- Fixed scoreboard score visual desync
- Friendly dynamite explosions no longer kill teammates
- Fixed overly long sector cooldown timers
- Fixed Offline mode matches becoming unplayable after some time playing
- Officer aura is now properly applied to the whole team instead of only squad
- Improved first person sight alignment for some weapons
- Improved first person sight alignment when changing stances
- Improved hit reg for point blank shots
- Fixed Sniper Stalker perk functionality
- Fixed being able to equip wire cutters as a melee weapon
- Fixes for periscopes not being usable
- Fixed shots at extreme distances sometimes not registering
- Fixed missing sway when moving while prone and aiming down sights
- Fixed not swapping to correct weapon in third person if looking through binoculars on swap
- Various naming and localization fixes
- Various map fixes and balance improvements
Various UI:
- Removed spammy spotting text in chat
- Fixed Offensive progression showing the progress for maps as 0/3 on the loading screen
- Fixed mortar map not returning if HUD was toggled/held off
- Fixed officer call-in menu use being inverted if Invert Look was on
- Fixed players not being able to open the Context menu of a player they reported
- After Action Menu scoreboard now lists up to 24 players per side without need to scroll
Performance:
- Significantly improved memory use
Bots:
- Fixed some bots standing still and being invincible
- Fixed some bots being able to run through barbed wire in no man's land sectors
- Bots should no longer use Static weapons if there are no enemies nearby
Known issues:
- Voice chat doesn't work while on the spawn map
- Headgear customization visible through gasmasks
- Tutorial pop-ups not automatically cycling
- Switching to previous stance option doesn't work
- Explosions sometimes hitting players through walls
- Mountaineer Spotter perk text description shows x4 increase in spotting when it should show x2
