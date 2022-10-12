 Skip to content

Isonzo update for 12 October 2022

Game update v354.39874

Build 9704337

We are back with another bigger patch for Isonzo, addressing several achievement and progression issues; better handling of grenade crates; memory and connection stability improvements; and better handling of LMG deploys, which no longer interrupt your firing!

This update is a 780 MB download.

Balancing

We have been monitoring the outcome of matches and will be making serverside changes to improve balancing across the board.

Patch notes

Improvements:
  • Players can now melee with the shovel by using the Primary Fire keybinding instead of a dedicated melee key
  • Customization screen now defaults to your currently equipped uniform when not hovering over any selection
  • Improvements to LMG handling and animation - firing and aiming down sights with LMGs is no longer interrupted by the bipod auto deploying or folding
  • Grenade crate cooldown is now triggered immediately on spawn
  • Decreased TAA ghosting and improved the overall look
  • Significant improvement for "Connection lost" kicks (efforts to further reduce this are ongoing)
Fixes:

Audio and graphics:

  • Fixed characters screaming after spawn
  • Fixed being able to see through smoke through buildable highlights
  • Prone Stance change sound should no longer play if the player hasn't actually gone prone
  • Fixed straight ammo belt in the Schwarzlose building highlight
  • Remove building highlight from already built grenade crates
  • Fixed showing the first person weapon too late after quickly equipping rifle grenades when spawning
  • Ardito 1917 uniform now uses the correct gas mask
  • M13 and captured M95 now have correct attachments

Progression, achievements and DLC:

  • Fixed "Thus with a Kiss", "Luigi Cadorna", "Farewell to Arms" and "Shaken, not stirred" achievements
  • Various other achievement tracking fixes
  • Various challenge tracking improvements and fixes
  • Challenge HUD no longer shows challenges that can not yet be progressed
  • Challenge HUD no longer shows duplicate entries when spawning
  • Fixed Mountaineer Spotting I challenge not being translated
  • Fixed the no progression text showing in valid matches
  • Fixed DLC sometimes not registering on game start

Gameplay:

  • Fixed Film Memoir mode not being available despite owning Digital goods
  • Fixed ghost squadmates and not being able to join squads in squad menu
  • Players can no longer place engineer buildables around objectives in their spawn sector
  • Fixed scoreboard score visual desync
  • Friendly dynamite explosions no longer kill teammates
  • Fixed overly long sector cooldown timers
  • Fixed Offline mode matches becoming unplayable after some time playing
  • Officer aura is now properly applied to the whole team instead of only squad
  • Improved first person sight alignment for some weapons
  • Improved first person sight alignment when changing stances
  • Improved hit reg for point blank shots
  • Fixed Sniper Stalker perk functionality
  • Fixed being able to equip wire cutters as a melee weapon
  • Fixes for periscopes not being usable
  • Fixed shots at extreme distances sometimes not registering
  • Fixed missing sway when moving while prone and aiming down sights
  • Fixed not swapping to correct weapon in third person if looking through binoculars on swap
  • Various naming and localization fixes
  • Various map fixes and balance improvements

Various UI:

  • Removed spammy spotting text in chat
  • Fixed Offensive progression showing the progress for maps as 0/3 on the loading screen
  • Fixed mortar map not returning if HUD was toggled/held off
  • Fixed officer call-in menu use being inverted if Invert Look was on
  • Fixed players not being able to open the Context menu of a player they reported
  • After Action Menu scoreboard now lists up to 24 players per side without need to scroll

Performance:

  • Significantly improved memory use

Bots:

  • Fixed some bots standing still and being invincible
  • Fixed some bots being able to run through barbed wire in no man's land sectors
  • Bots should no longer use Static weapons if there are no enemies nearby
Known issues:
  • Voice chat doesn't work while on the spawn map
  • Headgear customization visible through gasmasks
  • Tutorial pop-ups not automatically cycling
  • Switching to previous stance option doesn't work
  • Explosions sometimes hitting players through walls
  • Mountaineer Spotter perk text description shows x4 increase in spotting when it should show x2

