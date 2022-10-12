Patch notes - 0.4.1j

Good evening players,
Tonight we're releasing another patch with some fixes, improvements and additions to the game! Here's what's included in the update:
Sleeping phases
- When maxing out the stress level, it will turn completely red.
Dreaming phases
- When the player stops running but continues to walk, the flashlight animation will adjust accordingly.
- Made the flashlight's range slightly shorter in the 1st and 4th dream.
- Upgraded the footstep sound system in the 1st dream.
- Improved the 3d models for the fuses.
- Made the lab hallway walls slightly darker.
- Fixed a bug where spamming left mouse at the end of a minigame would fast forward to the next minigame.
- In the 3rd dream, if the player fails to close all windows and doors in time, the remaining windows and doors will become inactive.
- In the 3rd dream, fixed a bug that would skip the hiding phase during a jumpscare.
- Improved the audio design during the 3rd dream's climax.
- In the 4th dream, made the "Follow the light" minigame slightly dimmer.
Other...
- The consolation scene will now look better in lower quality settings.
- In the main menu, made the unavailable night locks slightly dimmer.
- Added a slight animation on Burt's fingers in the main menu.
And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".
Good night!
AD team
