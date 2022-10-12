Patch notes - 0.4.1j

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing another patch with some fixes, improvements and additions to the game! Here's what's included in the update:

Sleeping phases

When maxing out the stress level, it will turn completely red.

Dreaming phases

When the player stops running but continues to walk, the flashlight animation will adjust accordingly.

Made the flashlight's range slightly shorter in the 1st and 4th dream.

Upgraded the footstep sound system in the 1st dream.

Improved the 3d models for the fuses.

Made the lab hallway walls slightly darker.

Fixed a bug where spamming left mouse at the end of a minigame would fast forward to the next minigame.

In the 3rd dream, if the player fails to close all windows and doors in time, the remaining windows and doors will become inactive.

In the 3rd dream, fixed a bug that would skip the hiding phase during a jumpscare.

Improved the audio design during the 3rd dream's climax.

In the 4th dream, made the "Follow the light" minigame slightly dimmer.

Other...

The consolation scene will now look better in lower quality settings.

In the main menu, made the unavailable night locks slightly dimmer.

Added a slight animation on Burt's fingers in the main menu.

And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team