Try To Fall Asleep update for 12 October 2022

Patch notes - 0.4.1j

Patch notes - 0.4.1j

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening players,

Tonight we're releasing another patch with some fixes, improvements and additions to the game! Here's what's included in the update:

Sleeping phases
  • When maxing out the stress level, it will turn completely red.
Dreaming phases
  • When the player stops running but continues to walk, the flashlight animation will adjust accordingly.
  • Made the flashlight's range slightly shorter in the 1st and 4th dream.
  • Upgraded the footstep sound system in the 1st dream.
  • Improved the 3d models for the fuses.
  • Made the lab hallway walls slightly darker.
  • Fixed a bug where spamming left mouse at the end of a minigame would fast forward to the next minigame.
  • In the 3rd dream, if the player fails to close all windows and doors in time, the remaining windows and doors will become inactive.
  • In the 3rd dream, fixed a bug that would skip the hiding phase during a jumpscare.
  • Improved the audio design during the 3rd dream's climax.
  • In the 4th dream, made the "Follow the light" minigame slightly dimmer.
Other...
  • The consolation scene will now look better in lower quality settings.
  • In the main menu, made the unavailable night locks slightly dimmer.
  • Added a slight animation on Burt's fingers in the main menu.

And that's it for this patch! Let us know how you like the new changes/adjustments and if you find anything else or have some suggestions/feedback, please consider sharing it in the "General feedback thread".

Good night!

AD team

