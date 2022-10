Share · View all patches · Build 9704161 · Last edited 13 October 2022 – 09:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published a hotfix for the crash that occurred in various spots in the "BuildingService: operate building status" method.

The Riftbreaker Hotfix, October 13th 2022, Binaries #603, Package #225:

BuildingService: prevent crash in operate building status

There are no other changes in this build.

EXOR Studios