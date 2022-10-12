12.10.2022 game update

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The "Dungeons and Shushpans" event has started.

The "Day of the Serpent" event has ended. The merchants will stay for another week.

The "Siege Springboard" event has ended.

Fixed the barbarian's Berserker Leap ability.

Secret treasure chests have appeared in the starting territories.

Added a restriction on fights with world bosses that are too low level in relation to the level of the character (the maximum difference is 15 levels).

