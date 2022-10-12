 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sphere 3: Enchanted World update for 12 October 2022

12.10.2022 game update

Share · View all patches · Build 9704136 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, during the maintenance, the following changes were made to the game:

The "Dungeons and Shushpans" event has started.
The "Day of the Serpent" event has ended. The merchants will stay for another week.
The "Siege Springboard" event has ended.
Fixed the barbarian's Berserker Leap ability.
Secret treasure chests have appeared in the starting territories.
Added a restriction on fights with world bosses that are too low level in relation to the level of the character (the maximum difference is 15 levels).

We wish you a pleasant game!

Changed files in this update

Sphere III: Enchanted World Ru Depot 397041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link