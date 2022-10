We just released our latest update for Bus Simulator 21. This update includes a fix for the “Perfection” mission in Angel Shores, some smaller traffic AI improvements as well as some crash fixes. Here are the detailed patch notes:

Patch notes: Bus Simulator 21 - Update 2.22:

Fixes:

The blocker in mission Perfection is resolved

Cars waiting too long at intersections is resolved

Cars getting stuck for no reason is improved

Crash fixes

Your Bus Simulator team