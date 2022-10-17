Hello ranchers,

Lets try this again!

The previous, temporarily removed patch had been redone and is live again - hopefully this time with no multiplayer issues. We spent a few days testing with a small group of volunteers on our Discord / Unstable Branch that all said multiplayer was working as expected.

This patch fixes an issue with invisible plants which could not be removed and the crop plot had to be demolished. The cause of this was saving and quitting the game with a plant that had died (due to the seed deteriorating), when loading, that plant was invisible.

If you have an invisible plant from before this patch, you will need to demolish and replant it unfortunately.

Happy Ranching!