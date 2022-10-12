Workarounds on ‘Failed to connect to Lobby’ Error

Hello, this is the Warhaven Team.

We're receiving news that some players are currently not able to access the Warhaven Beta on Steam because of 'Failed to connect to lobby' errors when trying to start up the game.

We're here to try to help out.

Open your Internet Browser.

Type in the following address: http://hpgl-prd-userfr.nexon.com:5002/

If you encounter the 400 BadRequest message on the page, please contact the Nexon Warhaven Help page: https://warhavenhelp.nexon.com/hc/en-us

on the page, please If the page does not load at all, it could be related to a network issue, a Firewall issue, or a router related issue on your end. Please examine your settings in each case.

If any errors persist, please do not hesitate to contact the Nexon Warhaven Help page.

Thank you, and we hope to see you all on the battlegrounds soon.