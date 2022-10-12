It’s time to make a decision!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Commanders!

The final stage of the account transfer will start today! This campaign has been designed specifically for players in CIS realm in order to give them an opportunity to move their accounts to the EU realm and continue playing World of Warships on the Steam. All the other regions remain without any changes (e.g. in terms of this campaign you cannot transfer your account from NA to EU, or from ASIA to NA etc.).

Starting today, the following will happen:

CIS server will be no longer available on Steam

When you try to log in to your CIS account, you will be offered the option to transfer your account data to the EU server* and continue playing via Steam

You will not be able to use your CIS account on Steam until you decide for the transfer to the EU server

*Check the additional information by clicking on this link.

The account transfer allows the player to move their account data from one server to another while retaining all vessels, purchases, resources, statistics etc. After the transfer, the original account on the CIS server will be blocked and then deleted in 59 days. During this time period, every transferred player has a one-time opportunity to change their decision.

The transfer procedure is available for all players that have an account on the CIS realm.

Transfer: The Process

Let’s go through the process of moving your account to the EU server:

Find World of Warships in your library, update the game to the latest version and press “Play”

You will see a screen prompt informing you that you cannot use your CIS account anymore and you need to make a decision about the transfer

Click on the big button “Transfer Account”

The system will then check your account data: If you have not completed the registration on your account (you don't have an email and password bound to your account), you will be offered to complete the registration in Account Management. This is required to ensure that the transfer process goes correctly, and you have access to your transferred account on the EU server after the procedure. If you have completed the registration, you will proceed to the next stage.

The system will then check your account for any conflicts. At this stage, we have three possible options: You already have an EU account registered using the same Steam account. Since you cannot have two accounts on the same server bound to the same Steam ID, you will be offered to unbind your existing EU account from your Steam ID via Account Management and try again. You already have an EU account registered using the same email as your CIS account. In this case the system will ask you for a new email and password for your transferred account. You do not have any conflict and you proceed to the next stage

After you’ve settled any possible conflicts, the account transfer process will start. Usually, it processes all the data in just a few minutes, but in rare cases it can take up to a couple of hours, so don’t worry if it lasts longer than you expected.

As soon as the procedure is finished, you will get a message that the transfer has been completed, and you can immediately log in to your account on the EU server and play the game!

Welcome to the EU-server! Here is more info that helps you to adapt faster.

Please note that if your store settings in Steam account are selected as Russia or Belarus, then in case you uninstall World of Warships from your library, you will not be able to install the game on Steam again.