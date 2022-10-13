DLSS 3 Support for RTX40 Series Graphics Boards!

Hello everyone,

In some exciting news, we have a technical update for you today. Also, FYQD-Studio is also working on a new IP, with the design phase expected to take at least 2 months.

NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support

（Can coexist with DLSS 2.3）

NVIDIA DLSS 3's “Frame Generation” Support

Requirements for DLSS 3

RTX40 graphics board and latest driver

Windows 10 version 21H2 and above

Select "Display" from the Windows 10 settings, then select "Graphics settings" and then turn "Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling" on

Select DX12 Mode after launching game

NVIDIA DLSS's “Sharpness” support

NVIDIA DLSS's “Super Resolution” support

Optimizations

Optimized unnecessary calculation data when firing weapon to improve CPU efficiency

Added D-pad support for menu navigation

Fixes

Fixed issue in "Close Call" where the final plane disappears if the player doesn't use the grapple to move towards it within 60 seconds

Fixed issue where if the game is paused while the controller is vibrating, the controller will continue to vibrate in the pause menu

Fixed issue where if you go back via the B button after selecting "Start from selected scene", "New Game" is selected instead of "Start from selected scene"

Fixed issue where incorrect text is displayed if player spams button to deselect skill in Skill Enhancement Menu (only when playing with controller)

Fixed issue where character repels enemy fire even without defending after repelling enemy fire by defending

Fixed issue where pause menu is accessible during tutorial

Fixed issue where some lanterns are floating in the sky during sneaking mission in "Surrounded"

Ms. Yui Ishikawa's (voice of Shelia) Signature!

PLAYISM were lucky enough to be invited to Yui Ishikawa's concert, where she kindly presented us an autograph for FYQD-Studio. We're very thankful and lucky to have her voice our heroine Shelia!



“Bright Memory: Infinite” has also received Famitsu's (Japan's major video game magazine) Gold Award!