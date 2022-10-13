DLSS 3 Support for RTX40 Series Graphics Boards!

Hello everyone,
In some exciting news, we have a technical update for you today. Also, FYQD-Studio is also working on a new IP, with the design phase expected to take at least 2 months.
After that, you can look forward to a system update that makes full use of character skins!
Technical Update
NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support
（Can coexist with DLSS 2.3）
NVIDIA DLSS 3's “Frame Generation” Support
Requirements for DLSS 3
RTX40 graphics board and latest driver
Windows 10 version 21H2 and above
Select "Display" from the Windows 10 settings, then select "Graphics settings" and then turn "Hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling" on
Select DX12 Mode after launching game
NVIDIA DLSS's “Sharpness” support
NVIDIA DLSS's “Super Resolution” support
Optimizations
- Optimized unnecessary calculation data when firing weapon to improve CPU efficiency
- Added D-pad support for menu navigation
Fixes
- Fixed issue in "Close Call" where the final plane disappears if the player doesn't use the grapple to move towards it within 60 seconds
- Fixed issue where if the game is paused while the controller is vibrating, the controller will continue to vibrate in the pause menu
- Fixed issue where if you go back via the B button after selecting "Start from selected scene", "New Game" is selected instead of "Start from selected scene"
- コFixed issue where incorrect text is displayed if player spams button to deselect skill in Skill Enhancement Menu (only when playing with controller)
- Fixed issue where character repels enemy fire even without defending after repelling enemy fire by defending
- Fixed issue where pause menu is accessible during tutorial
- Fixed issue where some lanterns are floating in the sky during sneaking mission in "Surrounded"
Ms. Yui Ishikawa's (voice of Shelia) Signature!
PLAYISM were lucky enough to be invited to Yui Ishikawa's concert, where she kindly presented us an autograph for FYQD-Studio. We're very thankful and lucky to have her voice our heroine Shelia!
