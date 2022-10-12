A random equipment attribute system

In my plan , there is also some UI that needs to be replaced, monster and pet pathfinding needs to be done, and a bunch of cutscenes can be simply optimized. It sounds very simple.I don't want to let simple things become regrets.

But recently, almost every day I sleep at one or two o'clock at midnight, that makes me dizzy.

In this world, it is a big luxury for many people to do things they like. Most people need to run for food, clothing, housing in their life. How can they do what they like so much.Besides food and clothing. I also met another thing that requires my full attention.

Sales of the game and the people who fed back BUGs to me are very few.

Let BUGs be as few as possible. It may be my wishful thinking . So is that the game will become better and better.

Life requires me to fight with all my strength. It seems unnecessary to make game with wishful thinking until midnight.

The game should not be updated for a long time.