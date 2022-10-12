'Demon Go!' v1.2.1 Updated!
-
The bug that some locked items that had stage clear conditions were not unlocked has been resolved.
-
In the case of game over, the Ui convenience of the stage re-challenge process has been improved.
-
Chapter 2 The judgment of the boss's thorn attack and leaf fly attack has been changed.
Before Modification : Devil's Attack
After modification : obstacle attack
Chapter 2 Please refer to the use of resurrection items when trying boss!
We'll be preparing for the next update to become a fun 'Demon go!'
Changed files in this update