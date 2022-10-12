 Skip to content

Demon Go! update for 12 October 2022

'Demon Go!' v1.2.1 Updated!

Last edited by Wendy

  1. The bug that some locked items that had stage clear conditions were not unlocked has been resolved.

  2. In the case of game over, the Ui convenience of the stage re-challenge process has been improved.

  3. Chapter 2 The judgment of the boss's thorn attack and leaf fly attack has been changed.

Before Modification : Devil's Attack
After modification : obstacle attack

Chapter 2 Please refer to the use of resurrection items when trying boss!

We'll be preparing for the next update to become a fun 'Demon go!'

