Build 9703586 · Last edited 15 October 2022 – 07:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, hope you're doing well. Got some tweaks and fixes here.

Polished up the ending cinematics a tad.

Tweaked the overall visuals, added some depth of field, better lighting.

Fixed bug where player could get stuck in truck-bed.

Added a form of the 'Junk-Punch' to the 'Cleanish' version.

Improved FPS on final level.

Added some additional Waypoints to help guide the player.

Have fun! if anyone find any bugs or anything, let me know and I'll fix them ASAP!