Hunkenstein update for 15 October 2022

Tweaks and Fixes!

15 October 2022

Hey everyone, hope you're doing well. Got some tweaks and fixes here.

  • Polished up the ending cinematics a tad.
  • Tweaked the overall visuals, added some depth of field, better lighting.
  • Fixed bug where player could get stuck in truck-bed.
  • Added a form of the 'Junk-Punch' to the 'Cleanish' version.
  • Improved FPS on final level.
  • Added some additional Waypoints to help guide the player.

Have fun! if anyone find any bugs or anything, let me know and I'll fix them ASAP!

