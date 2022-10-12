Release Contest!

Our game will be released today. We've been going for years, putting our heart and soul into Unusual Findings. And your support has motivated us immensely, so thank you very much! During the development we've been listening closely to feedback from those who've already tried the early versions of the game and the demos.

It really helped us take a detached look at Unusual Findings, to see how you saw it! Day by day we made big and small changes, tweaks and corrections to make a flawless game for the release.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1605320/Unusual_Findings/

And some other developer might have said, "That's it! You can rest now!"

But not us! =)

We can't wait for you to play Unusual Findings, so that we can get your personal opinion on it. We're sure that some will be very happy with our solutions, and some not so much. Some will find the puzzles easy, and some will find them too difficult.

All opinions are important to us!

And to motivate you to express your opinion, we're starting a feedback contest.

At first we wanted to award the "coolest/funniest review," but that wouldn't really be fair and would go against the "all opinions matter" statement. So we intend to collect ALL of your reviews received on the Unusual Findings page on Steam during the week after release. And on October 20, we will randomly select the author who will win the prize!

What's the prize?

The lucky winner will receive:

A very limited edition collectible figurine of RALF the alien;;

an extra digital copy of Unusual Findings for his friend;

a digital copy of our previous game Darkestville Castle;

a digital copy of the soundtrack from Unusual Findings.

Deep down, we hope there won't be any bad reviews xD But if there are, their authors will still be a part of this contest no matter what.