3tene update for 12 October 2022

2022/10/12 3.0.5 Update information

Share · View all patches · Build 9703408 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Update details】
・Increased maximum size of webcam preview.
・Fixed to keep the size of the webcam preview.
・Modified so that the aspect ratio of the webcam preview does not change. (Vertical orientation is not supported.)
・Fixed internal handling of VRM license dialog.
・Fixed to show a warning in the tracking window for older Intel GPUs.
・Fixed to hide FPS display when "Hide menu bar automatically" is enabled.
・Fixed that resetting avatar adjustment does not unload loaded avatars.
　*This fix resets the retention of the last loaded avatar once.

