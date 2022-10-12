It’s fixed! №66

In this digest we would like to tell you about our continuing work on improvements and fixes in the game. You can find information about all updates that have been released in War Thunder on the website special section.

Drop no more

Some of our players experienced an FPS drop in ground battles recently. The drop occurred even when nothing intensive was happening on screen and spoiled the gameplay sometimes. This issue originated from a bug, where after collision of a ground vehicle into a building or other objects, they collapsed, were restored, and collapsed over and over again, making the FPS in the area very low. The issue is happily fixed, it drops no more!

Gravity falls

A bug sneaked in the Raubtier-class ships with the recent update. In Arcade battles, the Leopard, Jaguar and Luchs heeled so much that the ship's ‘leave’ warning appeared, and they could also lay one side up, which is lethal for the ship. The issue was in the desynchronization of the buoyancy data between the server and a player, it was caused by the conversion error of server resources. We have fixed the bug and corrected the gravity centre of the boats.

Correct payload

If you tried to copy a pre-set aircraft payload, say, 24x500lbs bombs, to the custom weapon menu, sometimes the overload warning might occur and it was unable to mount the exact payload via the custom weapon menu. The strange issue was massively reported, and we did our best to fix it as soon as possible. Snail reports: the bug is fixed! You are free to use any available payload setups in the weapon customization menu!

This is fine

The fanciest bug of the week was the CV 90105 TML, which was heard as a burning sound atop the truck deck in the hangar when the vehicle was proposed for purchase. This is fine, no worries now. No more crackling fireplace sounds.

More improvements

For this digest we have prepared a large set of useful fixes and game improvements. Be sure to read the full list below - there are many interesting things.

Once again, many thanks for all your bug reports that you submitted using our special service.

Ground vehicles

2S6 — The incorrect name of the radar position in X-Ray view has been fixed (report).

— The incorrect name of the radar position in X-Ray view has been fixed (report). BTR-ZD — Absence of description of cannon guide drives in X-Ray view has been fixed.

— Absence of description of cannon guide drives in X-Ray view has been fixed. CV 90105 — Absence of information in X-Ray view about the possibility of fire control by the commander has been fixed.

— Absence of information in X-Ray view about the possibility of fire control by the commander has been fixed. Strv 122B PLSS — Understated resistance of combined shields on the upper frontal armour part against HE shells has been fixed.

— Understated resistance of combined shields on the upper frontal armour part against HE shells has been fixed. M4 Hybrid, Zrinyi I — A bug that caused smoke grenades not to reload has been fixed.

Aircraft

F-14A — A bug causing AIM-54A missile release to trigger the radar warning system in AB has been fixed.

— A bug causing AIM-54A missile release to trigger the radar warning system in AB has been fixed. Bo-105 CB-2 — A bug that caused an extra iTOW missile container to be displayed in the suspended weaponry set consisting of 4 BGM-71C iTOW and 12,7 mm FN M3P machine gun, has been fixed. (report).

— A bug that caused an extra iTOW missile container to be displayed in the suspended weaponry set consisting of 4 BGM-71C iTOW and 12,7 mm FN M3P machine gun, has been fixed. (report). Sea Hawk Mk.100, Sea Hawk FGA.6 — A bug where in the suspended weaponry menu the 50 pounder G.P. Mk.IV bomb wasn’t shown has been fixed (report).

— A bug where in the suspended weaponry menu the 50 pounder G.P. Mk.IV bomb wasn’t shown has been fixed (report). F-4 Phantom II (all modifications), A-7D, A-7E, Kfir C2, Kfir C7, Nesher, Mirage Milan, Su-17M2, Su-17М4, Su-22UM3K — A bug where in some cases the message “Maximum weight exceeded” appeared when creating custom suspended weaponry, has been fixed (report).

— A bug where in some cases the message “Maximum weight exceeded” appeared when creating custom suspended weaponry, has been fixed (report). Saab B18B — A bug that caused the gunner to be displayed incorrectly in X-Ray view has been fixed (report).

Naval

A bug with a blinking screen when switching cameras between a scout aircraft and ship has been fixed.

Leopard, Jaguar, Luchs — An issue with excessive roll in the turn has been fixed.

— An issue with excessive roll in the turn has been fixed. IJN Aoba — A bug where the smoke screen on a ship wasn’t activated has been fixed.

Other

A bug that could cause the sound of a burning vehicle to appear when switching to a proposed Premium ground vehicle on the truck trailer in the Hangar has been fixed.

A bug that caused objects to become brighter when using Vulkan API while setting reflection quality to maximum has been fixed.

A bug where users playing using Ukrainian language in the settings have been prompted to download voice files after login has been fixed.

A bug where in the window for selecting squadron rank when controlling the cursor with the gamepad it was impossible to select a rank has been fixed.

The current provided changelog reflects the major changes within the game as part of this Update. Some updates, additions and fixes may not be listed in the provided notes. War Thunder is constantly improving and specific fixes may be implemented without the client being updated.