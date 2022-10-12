 Skip to content

Infinimine update for 12 October 2022

Infinimine Ver 24.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Possible fix for map moving when going to guild and back to mine
-Fixed a null that could popup from incoming block data while character is loading before mine is initialized
-Fixed a few Dye vendor nulls
-Changed Rarity UnCommon to Uncommon

