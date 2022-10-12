📣 Announcement 🔥 HOT FIX on October 12 2022
From 1.30 PM - 4.00 PM (GMT+7)
Due to detecting problems, The team would like to make improvements during this time.
- Fixed bug items do not display correctly.
Players who check and find any bugs or other issues, can notify the team directly via email 𝗵𝘀𝗵𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁@𝘆𝗴𝗴-𝗰𝗴.𝗰𝗼𝗺 By specifying the subject of your problem in the email header such as [Bug] [Lost Item] along with a picture or description of the problem.
Thank you
Home Sweet Home Team : Survive
📣 ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเร่งด่วน 🔥 HOT FIX 🔥
ในวันที่ 12 ตุลาคม 2565 เวลา 13.30-16.00 น. (GMT+7)
โดยมีรายละเอียดดังนี้
- แก้บัคไอเทมไม่แสดงผล
สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง
ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วย เช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย
ขอบคุณค่ะ
ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive
