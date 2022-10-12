📣 Announcement 🔥 HOT FIX on October 12 2022

From 1.30 PM - 4.00 PM (GMT+7)

Due to detecting problems, The team would like to make improvements during this time.

Fixed bug items do not display correctly.

Players who check and find any bugs or other issues, can notify the team directly via email 𝗵𝘀𝗵𝘀𝘀𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁@𝘆𝗴𝗴-𝗰𝗴.𝗰𝗼𝗺 By specifying the subject of your problem in the email header such as [Bug] [Lost Item] along with a picture or description of the problem.

Thank you

Home Sweet Home Team : Survive

📣 ประกาศปิดปรับปรุงเร่งด่วน 🔥 HOT FIX 🔥

ในวันที่ 12 ตุลาคม 2565 เวลา 13.30-16.00 น. (GMT+7)

โดยมีรายละเอียดดังนี้

แก้บัคไอเทมไม่แสดงผล

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง

ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วย เช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ขอบคุณค่ะ

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive