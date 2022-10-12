Never Miss (Sale Period: October 12 ~ November 30}

New Item
a. SWAT Weapon Mystery Box (Sales period: 10.12 ~ 11.30)
b. SWAT Weapon Mystery Box x5
c. SWAT Weapon Mystery Box x10
•Note 1: If you buy the 10 pieces of boxes, you are guaranteed to obtain one permanent (+0~+4) item.
d. SWAT Weapon Package (Sales Period: October 12 ~ November 30)
e. ARX-160 Megalodon - An evolutionary weapon from the people of Atlantis leaving the truth behind Megalodon's Force, it was acquired by MASON during a reconnaissance mission at the coast of Atlantis.
f. SWAT SG550
g. SWAT P220 SE
h. SWAT M11 Tactical Knife
• Note 2: After equipping the new items and play in the game, you can acquire weapon metals. (October 12 ~ November 30)
Changed files in this update