Never Miss (Sale Period: October 12 ~ November 30}

New Item

a. SWAT Weapon Mystery Box (Sales period: 10.12 ~ 11.30)

b. SWAT Weapon Mystery Box x5

c. SWAT Weapon Mystery Box x10

•Note 1: If you buy the 10 pieces of boxes, you are guaranteed to obtain one permanent (+0~+4) item.

d. SWAT Weapon Package (Sales Period: October 12 ~ November 30)

e. ARX-160 Megalodon - An evolutionary weapon from the people of Atlantis leaving the truth behind Megalodon's Force, it was acquired by MASON during a reconnaissance mission at the coast of Atlantis.

f. SWAT SG550

g. SWAT P220 SE

h. SWAT M11 Tactical Knife

• Note 2: After equipping the new items and play in the game, you can acquire weapon metals. (October 12 ~ November 30)