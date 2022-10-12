[New build - EXPERIMENTAL] 22w41a: Hotfixes

Hotfix build with a new new logic for inventory item dragging.

Change: the logic to drag item from Codex and inventory has been updated following discussion with the community.

You no longer have to hold the Left Mouse Button to drag the item, you simply need to click it. It is similar to what minecraft is doing.

It will be easier to then right-click to drag a single item from the stack.

To quickly transfer an item you now need to SHIFT-click instead of double clicking.

Bugfixes:

#4950 Multi-shape dot visible on codex close on wrong item.

#4944 Glow color incorrect for Light and Glow tiles

#4949 RGB controller dont work on glow tile.

#4946 Hose base not visible after unlink.

#4948 Large brick count ship turn invisible.

#4952 Weapon beam starting and end vfx incorrect location

#4952 Weapon are un-equipped upon load

#4953 Furnace cannot collect rocks

Crash / freeze when interacting with an inventory whose content is being pulled.

Thanks for playing!