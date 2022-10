Share · View all patches · Build 9702316 · Last edited 12 October 2022 – 04:09:14 UTC by Wendy

New pets: greedy ghost.

Get it from the treasure box of the Silent Swamp [Ghost of the Sharpshooter].

After obtaining the pet, when the player withdraws the gun, long press the left mouse button to quickly absorb the nearby dropped objects!

In addition, a related achievement [Greedy Ghost] has been added!