Hotfix - 0.5.1

I've been doing bug fixes since the update launched. I'm still tracking down some more, but I wanted to get this hotfix out, mainly to get people's farm animals to behave again.

Fixed a bug that was preventing farm animals from eating and finding shelter

Fixed a bug that made sharks ignore iron fishing rods

Fixed a bug where fish would not pull on the line for visitors far away from the host

Fixed a bug that would teleport players into buildings while holding a boombox

Fixed a bug that would sometimes softlock the game when unpinning recipe ingredients.

Fixed a bug that sometimes locks the hat slot when a task/recipe is pinned

Fixed a bug where items on top of other items could not be picked up

Fixed a bug that would cause some vehicles to fall below the map after visiting the mines

Fixed a bug that could cause the game to hang on the loading screen

Fixed a bug that would make some vehicles silent after visiting the mines

Adjusted Quarry spawn table to make treasure barrels/bins a bit more common

Corrected some of the new item’s recipes to use their respective wood

Fixed some collider problems with the guest house and mine entrance

Melvins shop sign now shows the correct details

Thanks,

James