Dinkum update for 12 October 2022

Hotfix - 0.5.1

Hotfix - 0.5.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9702189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been doing bug fixes since the update launched. I'm still tracking down some more, but I wanted to get this hotfix out, mainly to get people's farm animals to behave again.

  • Fixed a bug that was preventing farm animals from eating and finding shelter
  • Fixed a bug that made sharks ignore iron fishing rods
  • Fixed a bug where fish would not pull on the line for visitors far away from the host
  • Fixed a bug that would teleport players into buildings while holding a boombox
  • Fixed a bug that would sometimes softlock the game when unpinning recipe ingredients.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes locks the hat slot when a task/recipe is pinned
  • Fixed a bug where items on top of other items could not be picked up
  • Fixed a bug that would cause some vehicles to fall below the map after visiting the mines
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to hang on the loading screen
  • Fixed a bug that would make some vehicles silent after visiting the mines
  • Adjusted Quarry spawn table to make treasure barrels/bins a bit more common
  • Corrected some of the new item’s recipes to use their respective wood
  • Fixed some collider problems with the guest house and mine entrance
  • Melvins shop sign now shows the correct details

Thanks,

James

