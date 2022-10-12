Hotfix - 0.5.1

I've been doing bug fixes since the update launched. I'm still tracking down some more, but I wanted to get this hotfix out, mainly to get people's farm animals to behave again.
- Fixed a bug that was preventing farm animals from eating and finding shelter
- Fixed a bug that made sharks ignore iron fishing rods
- Fixed a bug where fish would not pull on the line for visitors far away from the host
- Fixed a bug that would teleport players into buildings while holding a boombox
- Fixed a bug that would sometimes softlock the game when unpinning recipe ingredients.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes locks the hat slot when a task/recipe is pinned
- Fixed a bug where items on top of other items could not be picked up
- Fixed a bug that would cause some vehicles to fall below the map after visiting the mines
- Fixed a bug that could cause the game to hang on the loading screen
- Fixed a bug that would make some vehicles silent after visiting the mines
- Adjusted Quarry spawn table to make treasure barrels/bins a bit more common
- Corrected some of the new item’s recipes to use their respective wood
- Fixed some collider problems with the guest house and mine entrance
- Melvins shop sign now shows the correct details
Thanks,
James
