v1.1.7 Patch Notes

We bring a new weapon skins pack "An Immortal's Collection" to all the players, it contains 4 new weapon skins.

Yue Maiden's Sword: With a blade only two fingers wide, it is an elegant weapon forged exclusively for a maiden's use.

Darksteel Blade: A blacksmith traveled the four corners of the realm to find the finest Darksteel of them all. Though he eventually found it, his exhaustion took his life before he could finish forging this blade. As a heavy as a thousand catties, it obliterates anything in its path.

Angel Scroll: Studying is the path to fortune and glory; Open-mindedness is the key to find beauties aplenty.

Fruit-tree Crossbow: A gift from a mysterious friend. Though ordinary in appearance, the power that hides beneath is not to be underestimated.