 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Sword and Fairy 7 update for 14 October 2022

v1.1.7 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9702098 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We bring a new weapon skins pack "An Immortal's Collection" to all the players, it contains 4 new weapon skins.

Yue Maiden's Sword: With a blade only two fingers wide, it is an elegant weapon forged exclusively for a maiden's use.

Darksteel Blade: A blacksmith traveled the four corners of the realm to find the finest Darksteel of them all. Though he eventually found it, his exhaustion took his life before he could finish forging this blade. As a heavy as a thousand catties, it obliterates anything in its path.

Angel Scroll: Studying is the path to fortune and glory; Open-mindedness is the key to find beauties aplenty.

Fruit-tree Crossbow: A gift from a mysterious friend. Though ordinary in appearance, the power that hides beneath is not to be underestimated.

Changed files in this update

仙剑奇侠传七 Content Depot 1543031
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link