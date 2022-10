Hey everyone!

After working on the game for more than 2 years, we are so excited to finally release "A Hero's Rest" into Early Access!

The game is available for purchase right now at a 10% Discount

We want to thank everyone for the helpful feedback we've already received from the Demo,

and we look forward to keep expanding the game with our community during Early Access,

to make it into the game we've envisioned.

Loke & Chaya 😊