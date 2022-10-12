Bloons TD 6 - Update Notes! Version 33.0

New Awesome

New Paragon Tower - the Monkey Ace Goliath Doomship!

Endless jokes about big planes aside, we've been very excited to build and balance the first air Paragon!

While we resist thinking about Paragons as 5/5/5+ Monkey Towers, the Goliath Doomship did allow for a logical blending of all 3 paths, plus we included a powerful activated ability that adds further tactical control that plays out usefully across various map shapes

At $800k cash, you will have to make sure your eco game is strong, but Doomship's power is balanced to that lofty setup cost

New Halloween game icon

Your eyes are not failing, nor is your screen - our icon is simply celebrating the ghoulish colors of Halloween!

New Maps

Advanced Map - Midnight Mansion

Intermediate Community designed map - Covered Garden from u/SuperPsou

New Trophy Store Items

Heroes : Joan of Arc Adora - Dragon Pet

Monkeys : Monkey Ace - Dragonfly Pet

Co-op : Psigh emote

Game & UI : Banana Farmer - Banana Costume, Glue Trap - Honey Bee skin, Profile Banner - Patchwork, Profile Banner - Sun Rays, Profile Banner - Star Burst Banner winner by DREAD_LEAD (Engineer Foam) Banner winner by LordTeddington (Grand Master Ninja)



New Halloween Limited Time Items:

MOAB Skins : Spider DDT

: Spider DDT Avatars: The Scream, Monkey Brains

New CT Team Store Items

Building Props : Fortified Castle

: Fortified Castle Base Props : Refracting Telescope, Pirate Crew

: Refracting Telescope, Pirate Crew Water Props : Mini Pirate Boat

: Mini Pirate Boat Flying Props : Moon Rabbit

: Moon Rabbit Team Banners : Pet Frenzy banner, Contested Territory banner

: Pet Frenzy banner, Contested Territory banner Icons : Kung Fu Kiwi icon, All-Seeing Eyecon

: Kung Fu Kiwi icon, All-Seeing Eyecon Frames: Cognition frame, Ninja Scroll frame

Game Changes / Additions

New Languages - Polish and “Monkelish” are now supported

Team Browser - Added more intuitive UI to the "Advanced Search" panel

Paragon tower placement restrictions . We’ve set a maximum of 3 per game in 33.0, as we now have a baseline of general purpose DPS paragons and want to move into more synergies and interesting mechanical interactions between them, which become more interesting when choices need to be made We have heard the clear feedback from the community about this general restriction based on the preview notes and now plan to do the following in future major updates, or minor ones if feasible: Increase the limit to 4, based on feedback about 4 player co-op in particular Include a Content Browser editor function that allows players to set higher limits or unrestricted in player-created Content Browser games

Contested Territory The number of steps required to use Relics felt like too many, so we’ve removed Relic Voting from the team store. Now, when viewing any tile players will be able to pop up a full list of their available relics to personally select from. To improve active team coordination we have allowed Vice-Mayors to also set focus markers on the CT map. The total number of focus markers each team can set in CT has been increased from 1 to 4, to allow for diverse preference and strategies. Contested Territory matchmaking improved for better groupings based on activity & overall rank. Added a Daily Reward to welcome back players entering the Contested Territory event. The Main Menu CT Icon now shows a pip displaying available tickets. Tidied the CT Info panel up for much clearer readability. Added a spooky Seasonal Theme to CT screens, in preparation for Halloween! Added Discord & Steam Rich Presence for Contested Territory. Team Banners can now be set on personal profiles, as long as your team owns that banner. Over 32.4 to 33.0 we made general constant improvements to the balance of Banner/Relic tile distribution over the CT map.



Bug Fixes & General Changes

Team Island should correctly reflect your Team Colour in CT

Resolved an issue where loading a save and restarting would not allow you to earn a Black Border from that run

Resolved a number of background errors in CT

Changed team permissions so that Mayors can only only transfer leadership to members who have already been promoted to Vice-Mayors

Changing search filters in Team Browser will now trigger a search

Resolved an issue where disabling friend requests would not save

Resolved a number of map specific placement issues

Loading a profile from the cloud will no longer keep boss event saves

Resolved a crash on using boss checkpoints

Resolved an issue preventing some challenge codes from being searched

Resolved an issue where powers could be disabled in unranked co-op Bosses

Paragon towers should be correctly sold when their supporting arctic wind platform is removed

Resolved an issue with the CT event main menu banner appearing prior to level 30

Improvements made to camera zoom in CT

Large texture cleanup for all Paragon towers

Resolved an issue with logging out of accounts on some devices

General cleanup and optimizations of the Team Store

A number of localization issues resolved

Resolved an issue where players could add duplicate entries to their Friends List

Resolved an issue with friends showing 'default' avatar for their highscores on maps

Resolved a number of issues around joining and leaving Teams

Resolved a number of cases in which the background for some menus would show entirely black

Optimizations made to a number of large textures

Team/Friends - Popup dialogs can no longer appear off screen

Team Trophy balance now correctly updates visually upon purchase

Resolved a minor graphical glitch on Frozen Over map when Cave Monkey is released

Resolved an issue with heroes gaining more than one level at a time counting as tiers purchased with the least tiers ruleset

Resolved an issue with Team Search not allowing Space entries

Resolved low quality splash screen issues

Heroes are now purchasable from the upgrades menu in-game

Ice Monkey

5xx Embrittlement no longer slows MOABs by too much with permafrost

250 Absolute Zero no longer slows MOABs by too much with permafrost

Glue Gunner

xx4 Relentless Glue no longer targets Bosses/BADs

104 Glue Gunner should no longer sometimes apply green glue assets

Monkey Sub

3xx Submerge subs should now submerge correctly on Quarry

Monkey Buccaneer

Buccaneer paragon should no longer mis-align its platforms if upgraded from the trade empire

Super Monkey

025 Legend of the Night now correctly gains crosspath pierce

Pat Fusty

Highlighting on Snowman Pat Fusty no longer disappears at Lv3

Pat’s legs should no longer sometimes not sink into water when taking a dip

Admiral Brickell

No longer clips into ship badly at Lv12

Psi

Psi is now able to target Leads when the Alchemist Touch relic knowledge is equipped

Geraldo

Description spelling errors resolved

When fitting multiple sentry items on top of a flagship platform, these will now correctly relocate when creating the Paragon

Rejuvenation Potion will no longer reset Paragon cooldowns

Desktop Version

Added Linking Codes to Epic clients

Balance Changes

Freeplay

To encourage challenge diversity using the new extended list of preset rounds in freeplay, we have decided to make a tweak to freeplay income tax to drop it off slightly slower and allow a little more cash to be earned naturally in this range.

Round 101+ natural income generation increased from 2% -> 5%

Round 121+ natural income generation remains at 2%

Dart Monkey

As Sharpshooter’s crit occurrence didn’t feel frequent enough the overall attack rate has been increased also just to lead better into the T5’s already high rate of fire. Along with this all Crossbow criticals have been standardized, overall with T5 criticals occurring more frequently in exchange for a slight reduction in base pierce to improve Sharp Shot crosspath value. Apex Plasma Master excels generally too much for the cheapest paragon & how easy it is to start scaling early degrees so is seeing a rate decrease.

xx4 Sharpshooter attack cooldown reduced from 0.75 > 0.6

xx5 Crossbow Master attack cooldown unchanged

xx4 Sharpshooter crit rate changed from 8-12 shots to every 10th

xx5 Crossbow Master crit rate changed from 4-8 shots to every 5th

xx5 Crossbow Master pierce reduced from 10 > 8

Apex Plasma Master attack cooldown increased from 0.3 > 0.35

Tack Shooter

The Tack Zone’s all-purpose high single target & grouped DPS plus cleanup scales too well with so many options, as this is primarily intended to be the single-target damage path and that is the most fun way to use it we have traded off damage for a bonus to MOABs in order to nerf its unbuffed cleanup potential. Ring of Fire should pick up in that area for cleanup use & general destruction but it has more pierce than it really needs in most scenarios with other important stats sitting lower to compensate for high pierce, so we have shifted this high pierce more into requiring the pierce crosspath in exchange for more base power and an overall buff. Inferno Ring’s meteor will now also follow target priority since that sounds fun

xx5 Tack Zone damage reduced from 2 > 1

xx5 Tack Zone gains bonus damage to MOABs +1

4xx Ring of Fire attack cooldown reduced 0.4725 > 0.315 (buff of +25 > 50%)

4xx Ring of Fire pierce reduced from 60 > 40

4xx Ring of Fire damage increased from 3 > 5

5xx Inferno Ring damage increased from 4 > 8

5xx Inferno Ring MOAB bonus reduced from 6 > 4

5xx Inferno Ring attack speed unchanged

5xx Inferno Ring Meteor now follows Target Priority

Ice Monkey

Arctic Wind never really gets used for its actual basic intended purpose, which would be cool.

Arctic Wind aura slow amount increased from 40 > 60%

Glue Gunner

We want to achieve an effect with Bloon Solver’s acid burning through the layers quickly but not instantly, though we haven’t so far achieved a good balance of this along with eliminating Super Ceramics in a timely manner, causing it to be far too impractical on any shorter map. To solve this while retaining the vision we have boosted the ceramic bonus up significantly along with preventing this bonus from overflowing into the children layers

5xx Bloon Solver DoT's Ceramic bonus damage increased from 2 -> 8

5xx Bloon Solver DoT’s increased Ceramic damage will not skip through extra children layers upon breaking the ceramic layer

Sniper Monkey

After the lower tier nerfs Elite Sniper still remains just a bit too good even without considering its cash production.

x5x Elite Sniper price increased from $13,000 > 14,500

Monkey Buccaneer

Monkey Pirates is great for the first couple MOABs but with the long ability cooldown it very quickly falls off after that point, we have pushed it and Pirate Lord’s base stats up to feel more competitive especially with possible Brickell synergy. Trade Empire farming power even with the water requirement feels like it takes off too easily, so the bonus cash it provides will now require T4 Favored Trades for the full benefit.

x4x Monkey Pirates Grapes damage increased 1 > 2

x4x Monkey Pirates Grapes ceramic bonus increased 1 > 2

x4x Monkey Pirates Cannonball explosion damage increased 2 > 3

x4x Monkey Pirates Cannonball explosion moab bonus increased 0 > 6

x4x Monkey Pirates price increased $4500 > 4900

x5x Pirate Lord Grapes damage increased 5 > 10

x5x Pirate Lord Grapes ceramic bonus increased 5 > 10

x5x Pirate Lord Grapes burn damage increased 1 -> 9

x5x Pirate Lord Cannonball explosion damage increased 2 -> 5

x5x Pirate Lord Cannonball explosion moab bonus increased 0 -> 10

x5x Pirate Lord Cannonball frags damage increased 1 -> 10

x5x Pirate Lord Cannonball frags moab bonus increased 0 -> 5

xx5 Trade Empire cash per round per merchant when applied to xx3 Merchantmen reduced $20 -> $15

xx5 Trade Empire cash per round per merchant when applied to xx4 Favored Trades remains at $20

Monkey Ace

To help you work towards the new Ace Paragon we have reduced Spectre’s lategame ceramic weakness with improved targeting for the bomb projectiles & a large increase to their bonus ceramic damage to help out later on, to change focus on these projectiles we have also shifted damage around for the darts to deal single target with the bombs providing ceramic AoE cleanup. Flying Fortress’s value drops off by the lategame when you can realistically afford it, so following on with this dart single target focus change at T4 we have added a large MOAB damage bonus to Flying Fortress darts

xx4 Spectre darts & bombs now both have a weaker homing effect

xx4 Spectre dart damage increased from 2 > 3

xx4 Spectre bomb damage reduced from 3 > 2

xx4 Spectre bomb ceramic bonus increased from 2 > 4

xx5 Flying Fortress darts now deal bonus damage to MOABs +10

Heli Pilot

Heli’s Razor Rotors don’t scale with higher tiers so improvements have been made specifically to that attack for Dartship & Apache Prime. Support Chinook use is too niche outside of farming for the high cost, so the upgrade cost along with that effective cash gain amount from ability usage has been lowered to retain the same farming while improving niche use. Downdraft has more general use throughout the game and scales better than the more expensive MOAB Shove upgrade though they do both see use, so the price of these upgrades has been swapped around. Faster Darts xx1 upgrade will now increase the attack distance of Heli Dart attacks in order to assist with cluttering issues where large numbers of Helis will push each other away from nearby targets

4xx Apache Dartship rotors damage increased 2 > 4

4xx Apache Dartship rotors pierce increased 10 -> 20

5xx Apache Prime rotors damage increased 2 > 8

5xx Apache Prime rotors pierce increased 10 -> 40

x4x Support Chinook price reduced 12,000 -> 10,500

x4x Support Chinook crate cash reduced $1800 -> 1650

x3x Downdraft price increased 3000 -> 3500

xx3 MOAB Shove price reduced 3500 -> 3000

xx1 Faster Darts also increases attack distance of dart attacks by +30%

Mortar Monkey

It has been hard for The Bloon Solver & The Biggest One to exist so close in the same price range when they fill the same role but with The Biggest One being simply better and more versatile, so we have ramped The Biggest One to fill a better role but for a higher cost. Artillery Battery’s special stun bonus is completely ineffective against targets which are impossible to stun, so it is receiving a small damage bonus to these targets to compensate. Other similarly priced decamo options are able to decamo DDTs, so Signal Flare feels like a far lesser choice here having this basic decamo utility locked behind an MK

4xx The Big One shockwave gains bonus to ceramic +1

5xx The Biggest One price increased from $28,000 -> $36,000

5xx The Biggest One can now stun MOAB Class Bloons at a reduced rate

MOAB 0.3s, BFB/DDT 0.2s, ZOMG 0.1s

x4x Artillery Battery deals bonus dmg to BADs & Bosses targets > 4

x5x Pop & Awe deals bonus dmg to BADs & Bosses targets > 10

x5x Pop & Awe grants all other x4x mortars bonus dmg to BADs & Bosses > 6

xx3 Signal Flare can now decamo DDTs

Paint Stripper MK now instead allows xx4 Shattering Shells to remove Fortification from DDT's

xx4 Shattering Shells DoT damage per tic increased 1 > 5

xx5 Blooncineration DoT damage per tic remains at 5

Dartling Gunner

Rocket Storm being cheaper than its T3 when the T3 is more of a decent stepping stone into the good T4 didn’t quite sit right, so these prices have just been swapped. Buckshot pierce has been increased to help make its attacks cut through more for a chunkier hit. Focused Firing’s distance bonus on 203 due to how it is setup with projectile speed dropoff was a bit less than this written ‘25%’ realistically closer to 18.75%, so this number has been increased enough to give it roughly a true 30% increase in distance.

x3x Hydra Rockets price reduced from $5250 > 5100

x4x Rocket Storm price increased from $5100 > 5250

xx3 Buckshot dartling pierce increased 4 -> 6

xx5 Bloon Exclusion Zone pierce remains at 6

203 Focused Firing distance bonus 25% > 40%

Wizard Monkey

Wall of Fire’s exceptional T2 power needs to be moved around for improved crosspathing, along with a slight nerf to Phoenix as it is currently performing too well, both of these upgrades are shifting some of their power into Dragon’s Breath so it can stand out as more than just a buff to WoF & stepping stone to Phoenix. Shimmer is prone to missing a lot of camo Bloons due to the low attack rate, we do want it to be slower than other decamos to account for the larger radius and better T5 so we are making the radius benefit more noticeable and lowering price

020 Wall of Fire pierce per tic reduced from 15 -> 10

021 Wall of Fire pierce per tic reduced from 19 -> 15

020 Wall of Fire damage Tic rate reduced 0.1 -> 0.15

020 Wall of Fire wall spawn rate reduced 5.5 -> 6.5

120 Wall of Fire duration increased 4.5 -> 5.5

120 Wall of Fire no longer auto-targets but gains a target marker (like x3x Engineer)

030 Dragon's Breath base damage increased 1 > 2

030 Dragon's Breath WoF damage Tic rate remains 0.1

030 Dragon's Breath WoF pierce per tic increased 15 -> 20

x4x Summon Phoenix price increased $4000 -> 4500

x4x Summon Phoenix pierce reduced 10 > 8

xx3 Shimmer radius increased 70 > 80

xx3 Shimmer price reduced $1700 > 1500

Super Monkey

Ultravision is a lackluster crosspath with so many other ways to get camo detection cheaper &/or for more towers. The Anti-Bloon is expensive but as a quite underused tower feels it doesn’t live up to the super monkey name for that cost, for now the ability is seeing a cooldown decrease. We feel Legend of the Night’s base tower is more usable now after recent buffs, so without a total need to lean entirely on the passive ability for use we are increasing this cooldown to prevent some issues.

x5x The Anti Bloon ability cooldown reduced 45 -> 30s

xx2 Ultravision grants bonus damage to camo bloons +1

xx5 Legend of the Night cooldown increased 120 > 180s

Ninja Monkey

Sticky Bomb feels like it is in a very strong point right now in a lot of situations, though flash bomb isn’t good enough without a great deal of support leading into it, this shift should open up for challenge viability especially in ABR.

xx3 Flash Bomb price reduced $2750 > 2250

xx4 Sticky Bomb price increased $4500 > 5000

Alchemist

Transforming Tonic has always had a large struggle with pierce, rather than directly throwing onto the base pierce we have added crosspathing pierce & rate benefits for transformation enjoyers to now choose between. Acidic Mixture Dip stacking from multiple alchemists / stalling tactics too effectively lowered use of other lead counter options in a way we didn’t like, so the maximum stacks here without Permabrew has been reduced considerably.

140 Transforming Tonic monster pierce increased 6 -> 9

041 Transforming Tonic attack speed increased 0.03 -> 0.024s

2xx Acidic Mixture Dip max number of stacks reduced 200 -> 40

Druid

Top path Heart of Thunder doesn’t scale well with tiers for an upgrade with such niche use & generally feels lacking, so it is seeing general power improvements across the board to upgrades that incorporate this attack. Druid of the Jungle’s vines feel too strong already for this, but for quality of life the T4 Jungle’s Bounty Druid will now gain targeting options for the global vine attack

2xx Heart of Thunder damage increased from 1 > 2

4xx Ball Lightning (HoT) damage increased from 1 > 3

4xx Ball Lightning (Ball) damage increased from 2 > 3

5xx Superstorm (HoT) damage increased from 3 > 10

5xx Superstorm (Ball) damage increased from 5 > 10

205 Avatar of Wrath applies its full RBE damage bonus scaling to Heart of Thunder

x4x Jungle's Bounty vine can now follow tower Target Priority

Spike Factory

Spike Factory 4xx feels it needs a small boost in order to really start feeling worth upgrading to rather than getting multiple T3s in the lategame due to the improved Spiked Mines pierce not being as needed for Super Ceramics

4xx Spiked Mines spikes bonus to fortified increased 1 > 3

4xx Spiked Mines explosions bonus to fortified increased 1 > 3

Engineer

The MOAB offense of top path lacks for a mainly dps tower that is quite complex to use, T3 Sprockets already feels underwhelming so is seeing a buff here carrying up to T4, and the 320 crosspath will now be able to double dip on the Fortified & MOAB damage bonuses that it gains. Cleansing Foam is only seeing a slight tweak to help it be more viable as 'main camo detection’, this mainly fixes some issues in ABR allowing it to catch quick initial camo spawns.

3xx Sprockets buff amount to sentry rate & deployment increased 40 > 50%

120 Sentries can now benefit from both of the moab and fort damage bonuses on one target if that target is a fortified moab

x3x Cleansing Foam attack gains 1s of 4x rate on round start

Gwendolin

As she’s a little average all around these days with other heroes overtaking in the past years Gwendolin is seeing some improved quality of life, synergization, and extra juice to the initial hit of Firestorm since currently the ability is not great and the first impact does very little compared to the DoT.

lv3 Cocktail of Fire gains a target selection point

Lv5 Pyrotechnics Expert: All Ring of Fire, Signal Flare & Dragon's Breath gain 10% rate & radius (This follows normal buff rules, applying to higher tiers, but not subtowers)

Lv18 Pyrotechnics Master: Ring of Fire, Signal Flare & Dragon's Breath buff increased from 10% to 20%

Lv10 Firestorm initial damage increased 2 -> 5

Lv10 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 2 -> 20

Lv20 Firestorm initial damage increased 5 -> 10

Lv20 Firestorm initial moab damage increased 5 -> 50

Ezili

Ezili’s niche use is in an extremely strong spot right now so we shouldn’t really buff her, but anyway Heartstopper & Sacrificial Totem both feel too limited in total possible synergies, these are having quality of life improved and Heartstopper will additionally allow all towers to damage Purple Bloons to open up more combination options and give more reason to use it.

Lv3 Heartstopper can now activate if there are Purple Bloons spawned regardless of if they are regrow or not

Lv3 Heartstopper now also removes Purple Bloon immunity for duration

Lv3 Heartstopper duration increased 6 -> 10s

Lv3 Heartstopper cooldown reduced 60 -> 45s

Lv7 Sacrificial Totem now gains a targeting option for spawn

Lv7 Sacrificial Totem grants an additional pierce to Wizards 1 > 2

Lv7 Sacrificial Totem grants an additional attack speed to Wizards 15 > 20

Lv12 Heartstopper cooldown reduced 45 -> 40

Adora

Adora feels like the perfect target to fill a current hole heroes have, we so far have no real dedicated ‘Fortification Buster’ among us in the hero lineup so giving this to Adora will hopefully allow for new unique use cases that the others don’t fill.

Lv3 Long arm of the Light cooldown reduced from 45 -> 35s

Lv9 Main ඞttack gains increased damage to fortified Bloons +2

Lv13 Main attack fortified damage bonus increased to +3

Lv19 Main attack fortified damage bonus increased to +4

Lv10 Ball of Light gains increased damage to fortified Bloons +3

Lv15 Ball of Light fortified damage bonus increased to +5

Lv20 Ball of Light fortified damage bonus increased to +20

Admiral Brickell

We had people request a specific funny use case of Brickell on Ravine, and we wanted to scale her main revolver attack better into late game, so she is seeing very slight improvements.

lv10 Mega Mine explosion no longer blocked by map line of sight

Lv12 main handgun damage increased 7 -> 8

Lv15 main handgun damage increased 9 -> 12

Lv17 main handgun damage increased 11 -> 18

Contested Territory - Relic Knowledge

Most balance time this update was dedicated to actual towers, but a few Relic Knowledge points in CT stood out to us as far too strong or weak & are seeing the numbers update below. Next update we will be taking a closer look at top & bottom performing relic points, so if you want to have your voice heard on that matter the next month will be the time.

Camo Trap: Number provided reduced from 2 > 1

Flint Tips: DoT tic rate reduced 2 > 2.5s (4 > 5s total)

Camo Flogged: Bonus damage to Camo increased from 1 > 3

Hero Boost: Increased XP value increased 10 > 15%

Going the Distance: Range bonus increased from 10 > 20%

Bigger Bloon Sabotage: It goes without saying the Bigger Bloon Sabotage relic was not intended to apply to Boss Bloons and this has been resolved. This was a bug resolved in 32.2 but deserves mentioning here with the rest of the changes

Looking Forward

We said a lot in 32.0 notes so not as much new news here, but we restate our commitment to keeping players updated and looking for more ways to get the community involved in future development directions, so your feedback is encouraged, respected, and appreciated.

34.0

Heads down on Beast Handler - from the look to the variety of each path, we are putting great effort into making this all new BTD tower something special. While we’re excited to preview, we have to set realistic expectations that the work involved may not leave much time before the update for sneak peaks, but we’ll do what we can!

More Maps - still aiming for 2 new maps to make sure there is plenty of new badges to grab over the holidays

Creators

Huge thanks to these creators for supporting the early partnership with Nexus.gg and figuring out the ins and outs of the system: Tewtiy: YouTube Ethan Reid: YouTube TrippyPepper: YouTube SJB: YouTube ISAB: YouTube & Twitch Boltrix: YouTube Aidanz: YouTube Dabloon: YouTube Alukian: YouTube Hbomb: YouTube & Twitch Sensation: YouTube JeromeASF: YouTube Tewbre: YouTube

We’re still working with Nexus on improvements and tools and hope to include more creators by the end of this year. Stay tuned!

